Breaking down public betting splits for Friday’s Sweet 16 NCAA Tournament matchups

The matchups for the second day of the Sweet Sixteen games in the 2022 NCAA Tournament are set.

Before we get to the Elite Eight and then to the Final Four, there are four games that will be played on Friday, March 25th. The four remaining games are going to see a lot of betting action because all of the eight teams involved have played in two NCAA tournament games so far and we have stats to better support picks. Finding the right matchup, and picking the smart side against the spread and total, is the goal of everyone that watches March Madness with an eye on the wagering.

Here’s a look at how the public is betting Friday’s Sweet 16 matchups, with all numbers coming from DraftKings Sportsbook. “Handle” is the amount of dollars bet on a team, while “bets” are the number of tickets in favor of either team.

#15 Saint Peters +13: 65% of handle, 72% of bets

#3 Purdue -13: 35 % of handle, 28% of bets

Total 133.5: Over 69% of handle, 80% of bets



#4 Providence +7: 73% of handle, 62% of bets

#1 Kansas -7: 27% of handle, 38% of bets

Total 141.5: Over 60% of handle, 74% of bets



#8 North Carolina +2: 55% of handle, 58% of bets

#4 UCLA -2: 45% of handle, 42% of bets

Total 141.5: Over 72% of handle, 73% of bets



#11 Iowa State +3: 15% of handle, 41% of bets

#10 Miami -3: 85% of handle, 59% of bets

Total 132.5: Under 70% of handle, 43% of bets

