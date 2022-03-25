 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Best NBA player prop bets to consider for Friday, March 25

We go over the lines on DraftKings Sportsbook and pick out our favorite player prop bets you should consider for Friday’s slate.

By Chinmay Vaidya
Minnesota Timberwolves v Dallas Mavericks
Luka Doncic of the Dallas Mavericks looks on against the Minnesota Timberwolves in the second half at American Airlines Center on March 21, 2022 in Dallas, Texas. The Mavericks won 110-108.
Photo by Ron Jenkins/Getty Images

There are seven games on Friday’s NBA slate, with a doubleheader on NBATV featuring Warriors-Hawks and 76ers-Clippers. Seven games means plenty of opportunities for bettors find great player props and here’s a few we like for the day’s action, with odds courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Mike Conley over 13.5 points (+100)

Conley has been scoring well of late, averaging 15.6 points per game over his last five. He is inconsistent, but there should be enough shots to go around against the Hornets with Bojan Bogdanovic out. This Charlotte defense is terrible, which means Conley should get plenty of opportunities to go over this total.

Luka Doncic under 3.5 3-pointers (-125)

There’s a lot of risk here because of the caliber of player. Doncic has been hoisting 11.0 attempts from deep per game over the last eight, and he’s shooting 39.8 percent in that span. However, he’s gone under this total in two of the last three games and might be looking to attack the paint more against the Timberwolves. Take the under on this line.

Ivica Zubac under 7.5 rebounds (+100)

We’ll close out the list with another under, although this one is at plus odds. Zubac has gone under this line in the last three games and now gets to tangle with Joel Embiid and DeAndre Jordan in the post. It’s a high bar to clear, and the Clippers big man will be at a disadvantage. Back the under here as well.

