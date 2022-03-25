Best NBA player prop bets to consider for Friday, March 25

There are seven games on Friday’s NBA slate, with a doubleheader on NBATV featuring Warriors-Hawks and 76ers-Clippers. Seven games means plenty of opportunities for bettors find great player props and here’s a few we like for the day’s action, with odds courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Mike Conley over 13.5 points (+100)

Conley has been scoring well of late, averaging 15.6 points per game over his last five. He is inconsistent, but there should be enough shots to go around against the Hornets with Bojan Bogdanovic out. This Charlotte defense is terrible, which means Conley should get plenty of opportunities to go over this total.

Luka Doncic under 3.5 3-pointers (-125)

There’s a lot of risk here because of the caliber of player. Doncic has been hoisting 11.0 attempts from deep per game over the last eight, and he’s shooting 39.8 percent in that span. However, he’s gone under this total in two of the last three games and might be looking to attack the paint more against the Timberwolves. Take the under on this line.

Ivica Zubac under 7.5 rebounds (+100)

We’ll close out the list with another under, although this one is at plus odds. Zubac has gone under this line in the last three games and now gets to tangle with Joel Embiid and DeAndre Jordan in the post. It’s a high bar to clear, and the Clippers big man will be at a disadvantage. Back the under here as well.

