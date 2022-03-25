NBA DFS value plays $5K or under for Friday, March 25

There are seven games on Friday’s NBA slate, and a national TV doubleheader means there will be some stars on display. While those players usually anchor a DFS lineup, it’ll be the value additions that make the difference between a minor win and a massive payday. Unlike NFL DFS, where one pick can make or break your lineup or it’s tough to find quality low-tier value, NBA DFS differs.

In NBA DFS, you can find quality value plays $5K or under that can give you a quick 10 points off the bench, grab some rebounds, or stuff the stat sheet. It does not matter if you are playing a 50/50 or Double-Up contest, we are going to provide you with three players that you need to put in your lineup.

Obi Toppin, New York Knicks, $4,500

Toppin is coming off a game where he logged 47.3 fantasy points. The forward could be in line for major minutes again with both Julius Randle and Mitchell Robinson being game-time decisions. Toppin hasn’t gotten much time in this rotation but he’s making the most of his minutes lately. He’s the top value add on the board right now.

Jonathan Kuminga, Golden State Warriors, $4,600

Even with the Warriors stars back in action Friday, Kuminga remains a big part of this rotation. He’s averaging 16.0 fantasy points per game this season, and has topped 20.0 fantasy points in the last two outings. Draymond Green is still going to be on a minutes limit, so Kuminga will keep getting playing time there.

Nicolas Batum, Los Angeles Clippers, $4,400

If you ignore his horrendous outing against the Jazz, Batum remains a consistent producer. He’s topped 20.0 fantasy points in six of the last eight games, even hitting 31.5 points earlier this month against the Warriors. The 76ers are a decent matchup for Batum, who continues to be a reliable role player for the Clippers in their playoff push.