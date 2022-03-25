Pick against the spread, over/under for Jazz vs. Hornets on Friday

The Utah Jazz are halfway through their six-game road trip and they take on the Charlotte Hornets Friday. This is the second and final meeting of these teams in the regular season and the Jazz took the first game 112-102 on December 20th. The Jazz are 3.5-point favorites on the road and the point total is set at 228 at DraftKings Sportsbook.

Jazz vs. Hornets, 7:00 p.m. ET

Pick ATS: Utah -3.5

Even with Jazz potentially down some rotation guys, they are still favored in this one. Donovan Mitchell and Rudy Gobert figure to be a big problem for the Hornets' defense. The Jazz have gone 5-5 in their last 10 games while the Hornets have gone 7-3. Utah will rely on veteran point guard Mike Conley and Mitchell to try to keep the elusive LaMelo Ball in check. Despite having to go down the depth chart for a starting small forward, the Jazz are still ranked as the best offensive team in the NBA according to NBA.com. Take them to win and cover here.

Over/Under: Under 228

These teams haven’t been combining for more than 228 points in a game recently. Whether it's due to Utah’s injuries or the Hornets being unable to play their game against their opponents, they just haven’t been scoring much. The total for this game back in December was only 214 and the injuries on Utah will keep this one lower.

