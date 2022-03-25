Pick against the spread, over/under for Warriors vs. Hawks on Friday

The Golden State Warriors are halfway through their five-game road trip as they take on the Atlanta Hawks Friday, March 25th. This is the second and final meeting of these two teams in the regular season. The Warriors took the win on November 8th 127-113. The Hawks are a 2.5-point favorite with the point total set at 221 at DraftKings Sportsbook.

Warriors vs. Hawks, 7:30 p.m. ET

Pick ATS: Hawks -2.5

The Warriors will be without Andre Iguodala, James Wiseman and Stephen Curry for this game while the Hawks will be missing John Collins. The Hawks are the second-best offensive team in the league according to NBA.com. Golden State is one of the best defensive teams in the league, but the Warriors are going to be missing too many pieces to hang in this one. Trae Young and company will roll to a much-needed win and will cover the spread.

Over/Under: Over 221

The Hawks and Warriors are accustomed to putting up a lot of points throughout the season, and that trend has continued recently. The five most recent games for the Hawks have all hit the over for this game. The Warriors have been mediocre offensively in their recent games, but with all the major pieces they are missing that is to be expected. The Hawks will be able to score enough to see this total surpass 221.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL/IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat (CT), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-877-770-STOP (7867) (LA), 877-8-HOPENY/text HOPENY (467369) (NY), visit OPGR.org (OR), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), or 1-888-532-3500 (VA).21+ (18+ NH/WY). Physically present in AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/LA/MI/NH/NJ/NY/OR/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions.