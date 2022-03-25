Pick against the spread, over/under for Knicks vs. Heat on Friday

We have an Eastern Conference showdown at FTX Arena to get us going this evening as the New York Knicks hit the road south to meet the Miami Heat.

Miami (47-26) hit a brief snag this week by dropping two straight, last falling to the Warriors in a 118-104 loss Wednesday. Miami ended up falling behind in the fourth quarter but this game was more known for the dust-up between Jimmy Butler, Udonis Haslem, and head coach Erik Spoelstra during a timeout. Everyone attributed it to just the normal frustrations that can flare up within a team during a loss, so we’ll see if they can get back into gear tonight.

New York (31-42) has won three out of its last five contests and last toppled the Hornets in a 121-106 victory on Wednesday. The Knicks jumped out to a 16-point lead in the first quarter and never looked back as they held Charlotte to under 30% shooting from three. RJ Barrett dropped 30 points while Obi Toppin provided 18 points, 11 rebounds, and six assists.

Miami enters the contest as a 7.5-point favorite on DraftKings Sportsbook. The total sits at 215.5.

Knicks vs. Heat, 8:00 p.m. ET

Pick ATS: Heat -7.5

The most #HeatCulture thing would be to put together a dominant performance after a public team dust-up and that’s what exactly will happen tonight. Miami has won both matchups against New York this season by at least 14 and the results will be similar this evening.

Over/Under: Under 215.5

Both of these teams have been playing good defense as of late, ranking in the Top 3 in points allowed over the last 10 games. The Heat should stifle the Knicks offense enough to barely clock the under here.

