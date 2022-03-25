Pick against the spread, over/under for Mavericks vs. Timberwolves on Friday

We have a Western Conference showdown at the Target Center tonight as the Dallas Mavericks head north to take on the Minnesota Timberwolves.

Dallas (45-28) has been rolling these past two weeks, winning five of its last seven contests. Even without the services of Luka Doncic, it had no problem dominating the Rockets for a 110-91 victory on Wednesday. Jalen Brunson led the way with 28 points while Spencer Dinwiddie was right behind him with 26 points and six assists.

Minnesota (42-32) dropped its second straight game on Wednesday, falling to the conference-leading Suns in a 125-116 loss. The Wolves held firm for most of the game but the dam broke open in the fourth as Phoenix poured on 42 points in the final frame to pull ahead. Anthony Edwards led the scoring effort with 19 points.

Minnesota enters the contest as a 3.5-point favorite on DraftKings Sportsbook. The total sits at 228.

Mavericks vs. Timberwolves, 8:00 p.m. ET

Pick ATS: Mavericks +3.5

Dallas will have Doncic back on the court tonight and that will provide a boost for this evening. The Mavericks are 11-9 against the spread as a road underdog this season and defeated the Wolves 110-108 on Monday. The conditions are there for Mavs to make this an extremely tight contest if not pull the outright win.

Over/Under: Over 228

Minnesota has led the NBA by averaging 124.9 points over the last 10 games. At home, it’ll force Doncic and Dallas to go blow-for-blow and trigger the over.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL/IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat (CT), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-877-770-STOP (7867) (LA), 877-8-HOPENY/text HOPENY (467369) (NY), visit OPGR.org (OR), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), or 1-888-532-3500 (VA).21+ (18+ NH/WY). Physically present in AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/LA/MI/NH/NJ/NY/OR/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions.