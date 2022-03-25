Pick against the spread, over/under for 76ers vs. Clippers on Friday

The Philadelphia 76ers meet the Los Angeles Clippers Friday to cap NBATV’s doubleheader. The Sixers are looking to overtake the Miami Heat for the top seed in the East, while the Clippers are hoping to maintain the No. 8 seed in the West despite their top players still on the shelf.

The 76ers are 5-point favorites per DraftKings Sportsbook, with the total set at 218.

76ers vs. Clippers, 10:30 p.m. ET

Pick ATS: 76ers -5

The Clippers have been a pesky bunch all season and certainly have the personnel to keep this game close. However, the duo of Joel Embiid and James Harden will be too much to overcome. Philly is firing on all cylinders during this two-game winning streak, so expect the 76ers to pull away from the Clippers at some point and cover in this game.

Over/Under: Over 218

The Clippers are 29th in points per game over the last five, while the 76ers are tied for 17th. While this might not be a great case for the over, the total is quite low given the firepower on display. The 76ers have been great offensively in the last two games, and LA will have to keep up to stay in the contest. With a lower total, the over is the play here.

