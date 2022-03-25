How and what to watch for No. 1 Kansas vs. No. 10 Miami in Elite Eight of 2022 NCAA Tournament

A trip to the New Orleans for the Final Four will be on the line Sunday, March 27 as the No. 1 Kansas Jayhawks will face the No. 10 Miami Hurricanes in the Elite Eight. This Midwest region final showdown will take place at the United Center in Chicago.

Game date: Sunday, March 27

Game time: 2:20 p.m. ET

TV channel: CBS

Location: United Center, Chicago

Odds from DraftKings Sportsbook: Kansas -8, Total 151.5

No. 1 Kansas 31-6 (14-4 Big 12)

First Round: Defeated No. 16 Texas Southern 83-56

Second Round: Defeated No. 9 Creighton 79-72

Sweet 16: Defeated No. 4 Providence 66-61

KenPom rating: 6 Overall, 6 Offense, 29 Defense

Leading scorer: Ochai Agbaji (19.3 ppg)

Key stat of tournament: This is the eighth Elite Eight appearance for Kansas under Bill Self.

The Jayhawks have been able to take care of business, something the remaining No. 1 seeds have failed to do. Kansas has actually been relying on its defense in this tournament, which took a backseat to the offense during the regular season. The Jayhawks enter this matchup as the favorite not only to advance to the Final Four, but likely to win the whole thing. This is the highest seed remaining in the bracket.

No. 10 Miami 26-10 (14-6 ACC)

First Round: Defeated No. 7 USC 68-66

Second Round: Defeated No. 2 Auburn 79-61

Sweet 16: Defeated No. 11 Iowa State 70-56

KenPom rating: 44 Overall, 18 Offense, 121 Defense

Leading scorer: Kameron McGusty (17.5 ppg)

Key stat of tournament: Miami has trailed a total of 16 seconds in its previous two ballgames.

Miami was able to put down Iowa State for a x-point victory on Friday, advancing to its first Elite Eight in program history. This was a three-point game at the half and the Hurricanes managed to put on the clamps and stifle the Cyclones down the stretch. Kameron McGusty once again led the team in scoring.