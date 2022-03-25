Full list of opening odds for Elite Eight in 2022 NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament

The NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament continues to halve the size of the field every two days of competition and by the end of Friday we’ll be down to eight teams chasing spots in the Final Four in New Orleans. And in what has been a memorable and fun tournament with plenty of upsets along the way, the last set of games should be just as compelling as the rest of March Madness in 2022.

Here are odds for all Elite Eight games in the 2022 NCAA Tournament from DraftKings Sportsbook. We’ll continue to add teams and odds as matchups are decided and the numbers become available.

Elite Eight odds on DraftKings Sportsbook

South Region

No. 2 Villanova vs. No. 5 Houston

Spread: Houston -2

Total: 127.5

Moneyline: Houston -135, Villanova +115

West Region

No. 2 Duke vs. No. 4 Arkansas

Spread: Duke -4.5

Total: 147.5

Moneyline: Duke -190, Arkansas +160

East Region

TBA vs. TBA

Spread:

Total:

Moneyline:

Midwest Region

TBA vs. TBA

Spread:

Total:

Moneyline:

