How to watch WWE Smackdown via live stream and what to watch for March 25th episode

WWE Friday Night Smackdown returns to your screens tonight with a live episode coming from the Barclays Center in Brooklyn.

We’re nearing the finish line on the Road to Wrestlemania and with just eight days to go until the big event in north Texas, the blue brand speeds ahead with another show.

How to watch Friday Night Smackdown

Date: Friday, March 25th

Time: 8 p.m. ET

Network: FOX

Live stream: FOX.com/live or FOX Now App

What to watch on Friday Night Smackdown

Nothing has been formally announced for tonight’s episode of Smackdown as the company is going into cruise control before hitting the ground hard to promote Wrestlemania 38 next week.

Last week, we saw WWE Champion Brock Lesnar pull a move straight from the Attitude Era when chasing Universal Champion Roman Reigns and the Bloodline with a forklift. In the women’s division, Smackdown Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair put Ronda Rousey through an announce table to close the show. We’ll see how these two marquee title match storylines advance on tonight’s show.

Also of note, Pat McAfee formerly apologized to Austin Theory for attacking him the week prior. The two are set to duke it out at Wretlemania. And just ahead of their match against Smackdown Tag Team Champions The Usos, Shinsuke Nakamura and Rick Boogs defeated Los Lotharios in tag team competition.