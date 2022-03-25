 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Breaking down the Greensboro Region bracket in the NCAA Women’s Sweet 16

We take a look at the Greensboro Region heading into the Sweet 16 round of the 2022 NCAA Women’s Tournament and discuss picks for an upset, teams to fade and more.

By Erik Buchinger
The Sweet 16 round of the Women’s NCAA Tournament will feature a pair of matchups from the Greensboro Region on Friday, March 25th. The first game will include the top-seeded South Carolina Gamecocks taking on the No. 5 seed North Carolina Tar Heels at 7:00 p.m. ET, followed by a matchup between the No. 3 Iowa State Cyclones and No. 10 Creighton Bluejays at approximately 9:30 p.m. ET.

Both games will be held at the Greensboro Coliseum in Greensboro, North Carolina, and can be seen on ESPN and ESPN2.

No. 1 South Carolina vs. No. 5 North Carolina (ESPN)

Point spread: South Carolina -10.5
Total: 117.5
Moneyline odds: South Carolina -510, North Carolina +375

South Carolina (31-2) has not had any issues to this point of the NCAA Tournament, blowing out No. 16 seed Howard 79-21 and the No. 8 Miami Hurricanes 49-33 to reach the Sweet 16. The Gamecocks have allowed opponents to shoot just 19% from the floor in the first two rounds. Aliyah Boston extended her double-double streak to 26 games heading into Friday night’s matchup.

North Carolina (25-6) took down the No. 12 seed Stephen F. Austin 79-66 in Round 1 and defeated the No. 4 seed Arizona Wildcats 63-45 in the second round. The Tar Heels rank No. 4 in opponent points per 100 possessions, and Kennedy Todd-Williams scored 34 points and grabbed 12 rebounds in the first two NCAA Tournament games combined.

No. 3 Iowa State vs. No. 10 Creighton (ESPN2)

Point spread: Iowa State -5.5
Total: 141.5
Moneyline odds: Iowa State -240, Creighton +195

Iowa State (28-6) pulled away late to beat the No. 14 seed UT Arlington 78-71 and had an easier time putting away the No. 6 seed Georgia Bulldogs 67-44 in Round 2. The Cyclones knocked down 16 3-pointers in their first two rounds, and Emily Ryan increased her assist average to 7.1 per game, which ranks third nationally.

Creighton (22-9) knocked off consecutive teams seeded higher than them with an 84-74 win over the No. 7 Colorado Buffaloes and a 64-62 victory to upset the No. 2 Iowa Hawkeyes. The Bluejays rank No. 1 in the country in assists per game, and Lauren Jensen scored 35 points with 10 rebounds in the first two NCAA Tournament rounds.

