Breaking down the Greensboro Region bracket in the NCAA Women’s Sweet 16

The Sweet 16 round of the Women’s NCAA Tournament will feature a pair of matchups from the Greensboro Region on Friday, March 25th. The first game will include the top-seeded South Carolina Gamecocks taking on the No. 5 seed North Carolina Tar Heels at 7:00 p.m. ET, followed by a matchup between the No. 3 Iowa State Cyclones and No. 10 Creighton Bluejays at approximately 9:30 p.m. ET.

Both games will be held at the Greensboro Coliseum in Greensboro, North Carolina, and can be seen on ESPN and ESPN2.

No. 1 South Carolina vs. No. 5 North Carolina (ESPN)

Point spread: South Carolina -10.5

Total: 117.5

Moneyline odds: South Carolina -510, North Carolina +375

South Carolina (31-2) has not had any issues to this point of the NCAA Tournament, blowing out No. 16 seed Howard 79-21 and the No. 8 Miami Hurricanes 49-33 to reach the Sweet 16. The Gamecocks have allowed opponents to shoot just 19% from the floor in the first two rounds. Aliyah Boston extended her double-double streak to 26 games heading into Friday night’s matchup.

North Carolina (25-6) took down the No. 12 seed Stephen F. Austin 79-66 in Round 1 and defeated the No. 4 seed Arizona Wildcats 63-45 in the second round. The Tar Heels rank No. 4 in opponent points per 100 possessions, and Kennedy Todd-Williams scored 34 points and grabbed 12 rebounds in the first two NCAA Tournament games combined.

No. 3 Iowa State vs. No. 10 Creighton (ESPN2)

Point spread: Iowa State -5.5

Total: 141.5

Moneyline odds: Iowa State -240, Creighton +195

Iowa State (28-6) pulled away late to beat the No. 14 seed UT Arlington 78-71 and had an easier time putting away the No. 6 seed Georgia Bulldogs 67-44 in Round 2. The Cyclones knocked down 16 3-pointers in their first two rounds, and Emily Ryan increased her assist average to 7.1 per game, which ranks third nationally.

Creighton (22-9) knocked off consecutive teams seeded higher than them with an 84-74 win over the No. 7 Colorado Buffaloes and a 64-62 victory to upset the No. 2 Iowa Hawkeyes. The Bluejays rank No. 1 in the country in assists per game, and Lauren Jensen scored 35 points with 10 rebounds in the first two NCAA Tournament rounds.

