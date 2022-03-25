Breaking down the Spokane Region bracket in the NCAA Women’s Sweet 16

The Spokane Region will feature a pair of games Friday night that will get started with a Sweet 16 matchup between the No. 2 seed Texas Longhorns and No. 6 Ohio State Buckeyes at 7:00 p.m. ET, followed by the No. 1 Stanford Cardinal facing the No. 4 Maryland Terrapins at approximately 9:30 p.m. ET.

Both games will be held at the Spokane Veterans Memorial Arena in Spokane, Washington, and can be seen on ESPN and ESPN2.

No. 2 Texas vs. No. 6 Ohio State (ESPN2)

Point spread: Texas -4.5

Total: 137.5

Moneyline odds: Texas -200, Ohio State +170

Texas (28-6) won their first two NCAA Tournament games by an average of 20 points with a 70-52 victory over the No. 15 seed Fairfield, and they took down the No. 7 seed Utah Utes 78-56. The Longhorns are shooting 53.1% from the floor during this NCAA Tournament, and Aaliyah Moore had consecutive season highs in points with 18 against Fairfield and 21 against Utah.

Ohio State (25-6) beat the No. 11 seed Missouri State 63-56 in Round 1 and defeated the No. 3 seed LSU Tigers 79-64 to advance to the Sweet 16. The Buckeyes have done an excellent job getting to the line as they shot 52 free throw attempts during this NCAA Tournament. Jacy Sheldon scored at least 19 points in four straight games.

No. 1 Stanford vs. No. 4 Maryland (ESPN)

Point spread: Stanford -7

Total: 144.5

Moneyline odds: Stanford -320, Maryland +250

Stanford (30-3) blew out their first two NCAA Tournament opponents with a 78-37 win over the No. 16 seed Montana State, followed by a 91-65 victory over the No. 8 Kansas Jayhawks. The Cardinal rank No. 5 nationally in scoring margin per 100 possessions, and Lexie Hull went off for 36 points, knocking down six 3-pointers in her last time out.

Maryland (23-8) also hammered their first two opponents, which included a 102-71 win over the No. 13 seed Delaware and 89-65 against the No. 12 seed Florida Gulf Coast. The Terrapins rank No. 5 in points per 100 possessions offensively, and three players scored at least 20 points in their second round matchup.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL/IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat (CT), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-877-770-STOP (7867) (LA), 877-8-HOPENY/text HOPENY (467369) (NY), visit OPGR.org (OR), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), or 1-888-532-3500 (VA).21+ (18+ NH/WY). Physically present in AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/LA/MI/NH/NJ/NY/OR/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions.