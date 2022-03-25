Pick against the spread, over/under for St. Peter’s-Purdue on Friday

it is not often that a 15 vs three seed matchup occurs in the NCAA Tournament but there is one on Friday as Purdue will look to survive the upstart Peacocks of St. Peter’s

St. Peter’s Peacocks vs Purdue Boilermakers (-12.5, 133.5)

St. Peter’s, has gotten to this point thanks to a defense that is 11th nationally in points allowed on a per possession basis. KC Ndefo, who led the country with 3.6 blocks per game last season, helps to anchor the middle of that defense.

Purdue is fourth in the country in 3-point shooting percentage but I has converted just 32.5% of their 3s the past eight games and now must now execute against a St. Peter’s defense that is 16th in the country in opponent 3-point shooting percentage (29.5%).

The Peacocks offense should get plenty of clean possessions, as Purdue is 355th nationally in turnovers forced per possession when away from home.

The Boilermakers have scored at least 70 points in six of their last eight road or neutral court games, but have also covered just two of their last 12 games.

The great Mark Wahlberg once said “I’m a peacock, you gotta let me fly!,” with 15 seeds 2-0 all time against the spread in the Sweet 16 and St. Peter’s entering the nation’s second-best team in cover rate at 22-9, the Peacocks will spar on Friday.

The Play: St. Peter’s +12.5

Sign up for a subscription at VSiN and get access to Peterson’s spread and total lines for every game on the college basketball board.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL/IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat (CT), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-877-770-STOP (7867) (LA), 877-8-HOPENY/text HOPENY (467369) (NY), visit OPGR.org (OR), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), or 1-888-532-3500 (VA).21+ (18+ NH/WY). Physically present in AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/LA/MI/NH/NJ/NY/OR/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions.