Who advanced to the Round of 16 at the 2022 WGC-Dell Match Play

The World Golf Championship Match Play event at Austin Country Club is winding down, but instead of a cut we’ll have 16 group winners today that will advance to Saturday’s eight morning matches.

Friday is the final day of round-robin competition in each of the 16-man groups. Today the No. 1-seeded player in each group faces the No. 2 seeded player, while the No. 3 seeds take on the No. 4 seeds as well. If at the end of today’s rounds we have a player that is ahead of their group via the best record, they immediately advance to tomorrow’s “Sweet 16” in NCAA Tournament parlance.

If we have a tie, there will be a playoff beginning on Hole No. 1 amongst all tied players in the group. The player with the lowest score on any hole in the sudden death format advances to tomorrow’s brackets, while the other three divvy up the prize money established for those finishing between 17th and 64th in this format.

Here are the players that have advanced to the Round of 16 at the WGC-Dell Match Play, and we’ll add to this list as it continues this afternoon.

Group 13: Tyrrell Hatton

Group 4: Seamus Power

Group 8: Dustin Johnson

Group 12: Billy Horschel

Group 9: Richard Bland