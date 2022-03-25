DC Rock ‘n’ Roll half marathon 2022: Start time, course map, live stream, favorites to win

The 2022 DC Rock ‘n’ Roll half marathon returns this Saturday, March 26th in Washington, D.C. The full marathon was canceled in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic and returned as a half-marathon in the fall of 2021.

Start time

Group 1 blue bibs will get started at 8:30 a.m. ET while the Group 2 red bibs will start at 8:55 a.m. ET. The runners have a four-hour time limit to complete the half marathon.

How to watch

If you are wanting to catch the action of the DC Rock ‘n’ Roll half marathon, you will need to catch it in person. Runners can be tracked on the Rock ‘n’ Roll Running Series App found here. Also, official results will post on Monday morning, here.

Course map

The half marathon will get started at the intersection of Constitution Avenue and 14th Street NW. The course winds around George Washington University and goes through the city until it finishes at E. Capitol St. NE, RFK Stadium/ Armory Mall.

A course map can be found here.

Road Closures

There are a ton of road closures around the city and the course. An updated list of road closures can be found here. Keep in mind they start as early as 3:00 a.m. ET and some go all the way until 3:00 p.m. ET.

Who won the last race?

The 2021 men’s half marathon was won by Moath Alkhawaldeh in 1:07:48. Christopher Bourke (1:10:54) and Yezid Orjuela (1:11:26) finished in the top three.

The 2021 women’s half marathon was won by Sarah Bishop with a time of 1:20:33. She was followed by Lindsey Siska (1:21:16) and Julie Hartenbach (1:21:36) who finished in second and third, respectively.