Julius Randle, Jimmy Butler, Luka Doncic headline NBA injury report for Friday, March 25

We’ve got seven games on Friday’s NBA slate, with a NBATV doubleheader featuring Warriors-Hawks and 76ers-Clippers. Here’s a look at the day’s injury report, along with the relevant fantasy and betting implications.
NBA Injury Report: March 25
Utah Jazz vs. Charlotte Hornets
Bojan Bogdanovic (calf) OUT
Hassan Whiteside (foot) questionable
With Bogdanovic out, Jordan Clarkson and Royce O’Neale remain strong filler plays. If Whiteside sits, expect Rudy Gobert to take on more minutes in the frontcourt.
Washington Wizards vs. Detroit Pistons
Kyle Kuzma (knee) OUT
Daniel Gafford (neck) doubtful
Kuzma is out and Gafford is unlikely to play, meaning Kristaps Porzingis and Rui Hachimura should see major action against the Pistons Friday.
Golden State Warriors vs. Atlanta Hawks
Klay Thompson (load management) available
Draymond Green (load management) available
Otto Porter Jr. (load management) available
The Warriors are getting their heavy hitters back after a rest day Wednesday and should be favored in this clash. Jordan Poole and Jonathan Kuminga remain value options despite some starters coming back into the lineup.
Danilo Gallinari (Achilles) available
Gallinari is in, and he’ll take away some minutes from De’Andre Hunter and Kevin Huerter on the wing. He’s also going to be on the interior a bit, so Gallinari could be a decent value add.
New York Knicks vs. Miami Heat
Julius Randle (calf) game-time decision
Mitchell Robinson (back) game-time decision
Randle and Robinson are game-time calls, which means Obi Toppin and Taj Gibson could become great fantasy/DFS plays depending on when final decisions are made.
Jimmy Butler (ankle) questionable
Tyler Herro (knee) questionable
Duncan Robinson (Achilles) questionable
PJ Tucker (knee) questionable
Gabe Vincent (toe) OUT
Victor Oladipo (load management) OUT
Caleb Martin (knee) questionable
The entire Heat rotation looks to be questionable, which can be a problem for bettors. Expect some of these guys to play, and those guys will be nice options depending on how much of this lineup sits out.
Dallas Mavericks vs. Minnesota Timberwolves
Luka Doncic (ankle) available
Davis Bertans (knee) OUT
Trey Burke (illness) OUT
Doncic is back after a one-game absence, while Bertans and Burke are out. Maxi Kleber, Jalen Brunson and Reggie Bullock are strong plays for this Dallas team.
Karl-Anthony Towns (arm) questionable
Towns is playing through this injury, so there’s no reason to think he won’t suit up. If he does sit, Naz Reid is in line for a start against Dallas.
Houston Rockets vs. Portland Trail Blazers
Josh Hart (knee) OUT
This is quite the game. It’s hard to back anyone from Portland, with Hart and Anfernee Simons out. This might be a contest to avoid when it comes to fantasy/DFS options.
Philadelphia 76ers vs. Los Angeles Clippers
No notable day-to-day injuries for either team this time.