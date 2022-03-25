Julius Randle, Jimmy Butler, Luka Doncic headline NBA injury report for Friday, March 25

We’ve got seven games on Friday’s NBA slate, with a NBATV doubleheader featuring Warriors-Hawks and 76ers-Clippers. Here’s a look at the day’s injury report, along with the relevant fantasy and betting implications.

NBA Injury Report: March 25

Bojan Bogdanovic (calf) OUT

Hassan Whiteside (foot) questionable

With Bogdanovic out, Jordan Clarkson and Royce O’Neale remain strong filler plays. If Whiteside sits, expect Rudy Gobert to take on more minutes in the frontcourt.

Kyle Kuzma (knee) OUT

Daniel Gafford (neck) doubtful

Kuzma is out and Gafford is unlikely to play, meaning Kristaps Porzingis and Rui Hachimura should see major action against the Pistons Friday.

Klay Thompson (load management) available

Draymond Green (load management) available

Otto Porter Jr. (load management) available

The Warriors are getting their heavy hitters back after a rest day Wednesday and should be favored in this clash. Jordan Poole and Jonathan Kuminga remain value options despite some starters coming back into the lineup.

Danilo Gallinari (Achilles) available

Gallinari is in, and he’ll take away some minutes from De’Andre Hunter and Kevin Huerter on the wing. He’s also going to be on the interior a bit, so Gallinari could be a decent value add.

Julius Randle (calf) game-time decision

Mitchell Robinson (back) game-time decision

Randle and Robinson are game-time calls, which means Obi Toppin and Taj Gibson could become great fantasy/DFS plays depending on when final decisions are made.

Jimmy Butler (ankle) questionable

Tyler Herro (knee) questionable

Duncan Robinson (Achilles) questionable

PJ Tucker (knee) questionable

Gabe Vincent (toe) OUT

Victor Oladipo (load management) OUT

Caleb Martin (knee) questionable

The entire Heat rotation looks to be questionable, which can be a problem for bettors. Expect some of these guys to play, and those guys will be nice options depending on how much of this lineup sits out.

Luka Doncic (ankle) available

Davis Bertans (knee) OUT

Trey Burke (illness) OUT

Doncic is back after a one-game absence, while Bertans and Burke are out. Maxi Kleber, Jalen Brunson and Reggie Bullock are strong plays for this Dallas team.

Karl-Anthony Towns (arm) questionable

Towns is playing through this injury, so there’s no reason to think he won’t suit up. If he does sit, Naz Reid is in line for a start against Dallas.

Josh Hart (knee) OUT

This is quite the game. It’s hard to back anyone from Portland, with Hart and Anfernee Simons out. This might be a contest to avoid when it comes to fantasy/DFS options.

Philadelphia 76ers vs. Los Angeles Clippers

No notable day-to-day injuries for either team this time.