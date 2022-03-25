 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Julius Randle, Jimmy Butler, Luka Doncic headline NBA injury report for Friday, March 25

We take a look at the NBA injury report for Friday, March 25 and break down all the latest news for fantasy basketball.

By Chinmay Vaidya
Utah Jazz v New York Knicks
Julius Randle of the New York Knicks dribbles during the first half against the Utah Jazz at Madison Square Garden on March 20, 2022 in New York City.
Photo by Sarah Stier/Getty Images

We’ve got seven games on Friday’s NBA slate, with a NBATV doubleheader featuring Warriors-Hawks and 76ers-Clippers. Here’s a look at the day’s injury report, along with the relevant fantasy and betting implications.

NBA Injury Report: March 25

Utah Jazz vs. Charlotte Hornets

Bojan Bogdanovic (calf) OUT
Hassan Whiteside (foot) questionable

With Bogdanovic out, Jordan Clarkson and Royce O’Neale remain strong filler plays. If Whiteside sits, expect Rudy Gobert to take on more minutes in the frontcourt.

Washington Wizards vs. Detroit Pistons

Kyle Kuzma (knee) OUT
Daniel Gafford (neck) doubtful

Kuzma is out and Gafford is unlikely to play, meaning Kristaps Porzingis and Rui Hachimura should see major action against the Pistons Friday.

Golden State Warriors vs. Atlanta Hawks

Klay Thompson (load management) available
Draymond Green (load management) available
Otto Porter Jr. (load management) available

The Warriors are getting their heavy hitters back after a rest day Wednesday and should be favored in this clash. Jordan Poole and Jonathan Kuminga remain value options despite some starters coming back into the lineup.

Danilo Gallinari (Achilles) available

Gallinari is in, and he’ll take away some minutes from De’Andre Hunter and Kevin Huerter on the wing. He’s also going to be on the interior a bit, so Gallinari could be a decent value add.

New York Knicks vs. Miami Heat

Julius Randle (calf) game-time decision
Mitchell Robinson (back) game-time decision

Randle and Robinson are game-time calls, which means Obi Toppin and Taj Gibson could become great fantasy/DFS plays depending on when final decisions are made.

Jimmy Butler (ankle) questionable
Tyler Herro (knee) questionable
Duncan Robinson (Achilles) questionable
PJ Tucker (knee) questionable
Gabe Vincent (toe) OUT
Victor Oladipo (load management) OUT
Caleb Martin (knee) questionable

The entire Heat rotation looks to be questionable, which can be a problem for bettors. Expect some of these guys to play, and those guys will be nice options depending on how much of this lineup sits out.

Dallas Mavericks vs. Minnesota Timberwolves

Luka Doncic (ankle) available
Davis Bertans (knee) OUT
Trey Burke (illness) OUT

Doncic is back after a one-game absence, while Bertans and Burke are out. Maxi Kleber, Jalen Brunson and Reggie Bullock are strong plays for this Dallas team.

Karl-Anthony Towns (arm) questionable

Towns is playing through this injury, so there’s no reason to think he won’t suit up. If he does sit, Naz Reid is in line for a start against Dallas.

Houston Rockets vs. Portland Trail Blazers

Josh Hart (knee) OUT

This is quite the game. It’s hard to back anyone from Portland, with Hart and Anfernee Simons out. This might be a contest to avoid when it comes to fantasy/DFS options.

Philadelphia 76ers vs. Los Angeles Clippers

No notable day-to-day injuries for either team this time.

