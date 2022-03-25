Cinderella team Saint Peter’s Peacocks will face Purdue on National Peacock Day — is it a sign to back them in Sweet 16?

The Saint Peter’s Peacocks are taking on the Purdue Boilermakers in the 2022 NCAA Tournament Sweet 16 round, with a spot in the Elite Eight on the line. The Peacocks have made a nice run as the No. 15 seed in the region, upending No. 2 Kentucky and No. 7 Murray State along the way. Can they add another upset Friday?

If there’s any day for Saint Peter’s to keep this run going, it is on National Peacock Day. We’ve reached a point where every day is “National [insert thing here] Day” but this one lines up perfectly for the Peacocks. They’re heavy underdogs according to DraftKings Sportsbook, but that doesn’t mean anything in March.

St. Peter’s odds on National Peacock Day

Point spread: Purdue -13

Total: 133.5

Moneyline: Purdue -900, Saint Peter’s +600

Should you back Saint Peter’s?

Two weeks ago, most of the country didn’t know there was even a school called Saint Peter’s. Some people still might not know where Saint Peter’s is (it’s in Jersey City, N.J.). Even with the hysteria surrounding National Peacock Day, let’s keep the focus on the court when it comes to making bets. This team is playing good basketball and having success being physical with opponents. I wouldn’t take the Peacocks on the moneyline because eventually the No. 15 seed does get bounced. However, they are a great option against the spread with a Purdue team that struggles to defend at times.

