The start time & TV channel for every Elite Eight game in the 2022 NCAA Tournament

This weekend’s slate of Elite Eight games are shaping up to feature plenty of entertaining matchups with four games to determine who will advance to the Final Four next weekend in New Orleans.

The last NCAA Tournament that will involve Mike Krzyzewski as the head coach of the Duke Blue Devils should be the biggest storyline of the weekend as they get ready for their matchup with the Arkansas Razorbacks on Saturday night.

Here list of Elite Eight start times and TV channels for the 2022 NCAA Tournament. We’ll update the Sunday list after Friday wraps and we get specific tip-off times and TV channels.

All times ET

Elite Eight TV schedule, Saturday

6:09 p.m. — No. 2 Villanova vs. No. 5 Houston — TBS

8:49 p.m. — No. 2 Duke vs. No 4 Arkansas — TBS

Elite Eight TV schedule, Sunday

2:20 p.m. No. 1 Kansas vs. TBD — CBS

5:00 p.m. No. 15 Saint Peter’s vs TBD — CBS