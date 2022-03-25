Report: James Wiseman to miss rest of season to rehab knee

Golden State Warriors C James Wiseman has been ruled out for the rest of the season to continue rehabbing his surgically repaired knee, per ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski.

ESPN Sources: Golden State Warriors center James Wiseman has been ruled out for the rest of the season and will continue rehabilitating his right knee. Wiseman has been recovering from a meniscus repair last April, and the team has been cautious to protect him for the long-term. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) March 25, 2022

As Woj reports, the Warriors are being super-cautious with Wiseman as a long-term asset. The Dubs have operated all season without the second-year center and don’t view him as a key component in a potential title run. With Wiseman out, the Warriors have used Kevon Looney at center while rotating forwards at the five throughout the season.

The Warriors have everyone healthy outside of PG Stephen Curry. Once Steph comes back, Golden State will be primed for another run at a title, likely as the 2- or 3-seed in the Western Conference. Draymond Green should see most of the time at center in smaller lineups while Juan Toscano-Anderson and Otto Porter Jr. hold things down at the four. Since the Warriors title window is still wide open, having Wiseman 100 percent healthy for 2022-23 is in the best interest of the team.