Report: James Wiseman to miss rest of season to rehab knee

Warriors won’t bring back second-year center this season.

By Benjamin Zweiman Updated
James Wiseman (33) on the bench before he is introduced before the Santa Cruz Warriors played the G League Ignite at Chase Center in San Francisco, Calif., on Sunday, March 13, 2022. Carlos Avila Gonzalez/San Francisco Chronicle via Getty Images

Golden State Warriors C James Wiseman has been ruled out for the rest of the season to continue rehabbing his surgically repaired knee, per ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski.

As Woj reports, the Warriors are being super-cautious with Wiseman as a long-term asset. The Dubs have operated all season without the second-year center and don’t view him as a key component in a potential title run. With Wiseman out, the Warriors have used Kevon Looney at center while rotating forwards at the five throughout the season.

The Warriors have everyone healthy outside of PG Stephen Curry. Once Steph comes back, Golden State will be primed for another run at a title, likely as the 2- or 3-seed in the Western Conference. Draymond Green should see most of the time at center in smaller lineups while Juan Toscano-Anderson and Otto Porter Jr. hold things down at the four. Since the Warriors title window is still wide open, having Wiseman 100 percent healthy for 2022-23 is in the best interest of the team.

