Ohio State F EJ Liddell declares for 2022 NBA Draft

Ohio State F EJ Liddell has declared for the 2022 NBA Draft and has also hired an agent. Liddell will not be returning to the Buckeyes next season. He recently helped OSU get to the NCAA tournament as a 7-seed, defeating Loyola Chicago in the first round before bowing out to No. 2 Villanova in the second round last weekend.

Liddell, who was named to the first-team All-Big Ten for a second straight season, averaged close to 18 points and 8 rebounds as a junior for the Buckeyes this season. Liddell was also third-team All-American this year.

Chances are Liddell won’t go in the lottery in the first round. He most certainly should go in the first round and will likely be a top-20 pick in June. Liddell is a bit of a tweener forward at 6-foot-7. His game doesn’t fit a wing in today’s NBA but more of a hard-nosed, banger down low who can stretch the floor a bit. Liddell brings toughness and could develop into a strong wing defender and scorer.