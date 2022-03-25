 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Ohio State F EJ Liddell declares for 2022 NBA Draft

Liddell helped Buckeyes get past Loyola Chicago in the first round of the NCAA tournament.

E.J. Liddell #32 of the Ohio State Buckeyes dribbles the ball as Justin Moore #5 of the Villanova Wildcats defends in the second half of the game during the second round of the 2022 NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament at PPG PAINTS Arena on March 20, 2022 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. Photo by Kirk Irwin/Getty Images

Ohio State F EJ Liddell has declared for the 2022 NBA Draft and has also hired an agent. Liddell will not be returning to the Buckeyes next season. He recently helped OSU get to the NCAA tournament as a 7-seed, defeating Loyola Chicago in the first round before bowing out to No. 2 Villanova in the second round last weekend.

Liddell, who was named to the first-team All-Big Ten for a second straight season, averaged close to 18 points and 8 rebounds as a junior for the Buckeyes this season. Liddell was also third-team All-American this year.

Chances are Liddell won’t go in the lottery in the first round. He most certainly should go in the first round and will likely be a top-20 pick in June. Liddell is a bit of a tweener forward at 6-foot-7. His game doesn’t fit a wing in today’s NBA but more of a hard-nosed, banger down low who can stretch the floor a bit. Liddell brings toughness and could develop into a strong wing defender and scorer.

