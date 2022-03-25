How and what to watch for No. 1 South Carolina vs. No. 10 Creighton in Elite Eight of 2022 NCAA Women’s Tournament

A trip to the Minneapolis for the Final Four will be on the line Sunday, March 27 as the No. 1 South Carolina Gamecocks will face the No. 10 Creighton Bluejays in the Elite Eight. This Greensboro region final showdown will take place at the Greensboro Coliseum in Greensboro, NC.

Game date: Sunday, March 27

Game time: 7 p.m. ET

TV channel: ESPN

Location: Greensboro Coliseum, Greensboro, NC

No. 1 South Carolina 32-2 (15-1 SEC)

First Round: Defeated No. 16 Howard 79-21

Second Round: Defeated No. 8 Miami 49-33

Sweet 16: Defeated No. 5 North Carolina 69-61

Her Hoops Stats ratings: 1 Overall, 6 Offense, 1 Defense

Leading scorer: Aliyah Boston (16.4 ppg)

Key stat of tournament: South Carolina is holding opponents to just 32.6% shooting from the field.

South Carolina got a tougher test on Friday but won its border showdown by eight. Trailing by one after the first quarter, the Gamecocks put the clamps on the Tar Heels and held them to just eight points in the second quarter. Aliyah Boston ended up dropping 28 points and 22 rebounds in the win.

No. 10 Creighton 23-9 (15-5 Big East)

First Round: Defeated No. 7 Colorado 84-74

Second Round: Defeated No. 2 Iowa 64-62

Sweet 16: Defeated No. 3 Iowa State 76-68

Her Hoops Stats ratings: 29 Overall, 14 Offense, 69 Defense

Leading scorer: Emma Ronsiek (14.7 ppg)

Key stat of tournament: Creighton leads the nation with 20.5 assists per game.

Creighton reached the Elite Eight by upsetting another Iowa team on Friday, this time the Cyclones of Iowa State in an eight-point victory. The Blue Jays withstood a late surge by ISU to advance to Sunday for a showdown with top-seeded South Carolina.