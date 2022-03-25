How and what to watch for No. 1 Stanford vs. No. 2 Texas in Elite Eight of 2022 NCAA Women’s Tournament

A trip to the Minneapolis for the Final Four will be on the line Sunday, March 27 as the No. 1 Stanford Cardinal will face the No. 2 Texas Longhorns in the Elite Eight. This Spokane region final showdown will take place at the Spokane Veterans Memorial Arena in Spokane, WA.

Game date: Sunday, March 27th

Game time: 9 p.m. ET

TV channel: ESPN

Location: Spokane Veterans Memorial Arena, Spokane, WA

No. 1 Stanford 31-3 (16-0 Pac-12)

First Round: Defeated No. 16 Montana State 78-37

Second Round: Defeated No. 8 Kansas 91-65

Sweet 16: Defeated No. 4 Maryland, Final Score TBD—

Her Hoops Stats ratings: 3 Overall, 5 Offense, 3 Defense

Leading scorer: Cameron Bink (13.5 ppg)

Key stat of tournament: Stanford is holding opponents to just 36.1% shooting from two.

Stanford blitzed right through Maryland on Friday to extend its winning streak to 23. The Cardinal will now have an opportunity to avenge their early-season loss to Texas on Sunday.

No. 2 Texas 29-6 (13-5 Big 12)

First Round: Defeated No. 15 Fairfield 70-52

Second Round: Defeated No. 7 Utah 78-56

Sweet 16: Defeated No. 6 Ohio State 66-63

Her Hoops Stats ratings: 8 Overall, 23 Offense, 9 Defense

Leading scorer: Aliyah Matharu (12.4 ppg)

Key stat of tournament: Texas has averaged a 16.2 margin of victory.

Texas survived its Sweet 16 matchup against No. 6 Ohio State on Friday but it didn’t come easy. Up by 10 late, the Buckeyes chipped into the lead and eventually pulled to within one within less than two minutes left. With the Buckeyes angling to take the lead with less than 20 seconds left, Aaliyah Moore came away with a clutch block to allow the Longhorns to escape with the win.