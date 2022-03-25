No. 15 Saint Peter’s upsets No. 3 Purdue 67-64 in Sweet 16, continues Cinderella run

The clock has yet to strike midnight for Cinderella.

The No. 15 Saint Peter’s Peacocks took down the No. 3 Purdue Boilermakers 67-64 in the East region semifinals on Friday, continuing its improbable Cinderella run. With their win in the Sweet 16 on Friday, they become the first 15-seed in NCAA Tournament history to advance to the Elite Eight.

This game was a see-saw affair throughout as the Peacocks once again didn’t back down despite being at a clear size disadvantage. Down 33-27 late in the first half, a Jaylen Williams layup as time expired pulled them within four entering the half.

Purdue started to get into a rhythm in the second half as Trevion Williams started to impose his will in the paint. But once again, Saint Peter’s wouldn’t go away as a Daryl Banks III jumper tied the game at 57 with 3:18 left. Shortly afterwards, Hassan Drame would provide a basket and a pair of free throws to complete a 9-1 run and give them a four-point lead late.

The Peacocks continually hit their free throws in the final minute as the Boilermakers frantically tried to get back into the contest. Jaden Ivey would make things interesting by burying a three with eight seconds left to bring Purdue within one. However, the mustachioed star Doug Edert buried a pair of free throws on the other end to put an exclamation point on their miraculous win.