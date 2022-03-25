 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Has a 15 seed ever made the Elite Eight of the NCAA Tournament?

The Saint Peter’s Peacocks were attempting to make history in the 2022 NCAA Tournament. Are they the first to accomplish an incredible feat?

By Collin Sherwin
Daryl Banks III of the St. Peter’s Peacocks reacts with teammate Isiah Dasher in the second half of the game against the Purdue Boilermakers in the Sweet Sixteen round game of the 2022 NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament at Wells Fargo Center on March 25, 2022 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Photo by Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images

The Peacocks are everywhere, and they are the story of March Madness in 2022.

And yes, they are on the verge of making history as well.

The Saint Peter’s Peacocks are on the verge of becoming the first team in NCAA Tournament history to reach the Elite Eight as a 15 seed. The Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference Champions have played some of the best basketball of anyone in March, and their tenacious defense has them on the edge of history.

Since the NCAA Tournament expanded to 64 teams in 1985, no team seeded below a No. 11 has ever reached the Final Four, and no No. 15 seed has made it to a regional final.

