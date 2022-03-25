Has a 15 seed ever made the Elite Eight of the NCAA Tournament?

The Peacocks are everywhere, and they are the story of March Madness in 2022.

And yes, they are on the verge of making history as well.

The Saint Peter’s Peacocks are on the verge of becoming the first team in NCAA Tournament history to reach the Elite Eight as a 15 seed. The Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference Champions have played some of the best basketball of anyone in March, and their tenacious defense has them on the edge of history.

Since the NCAA Tournament expanded to 64 teams in 1985, no team seeded below a No. 11 has ever reached the Final Four, and no No. 15 seed has made it to a regional final.