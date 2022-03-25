The many ways the Saint Peter’s Peacocks have made history in the 2022 NCAA Tournament

The No. 15 seed Saint Peter’s Peacocks shocked the world on Friday night, defeating the No. 3 seed Purdue Boilermakers in the Sweet 16 of the 2022 NCAA Tournament. And of all the Cinderella’s in the history of March Madness, they are on the verge of making more of it than any prior.
Here’s just a few of the records set by the Peacocks during their improbable journey from the MAAC Championship to three wins in The Big Dance.
- They are the first No. 15 seed ever to reach the Elite Eight of the NCAA Tournament
- They are the first MAAC school to reach the Elite Eight
- They are the first seed below a No. 12 to reach the Elite Eight
- No non-major conference champion has ever reached the Elite Eight
- 20th double-digit seed to reach Elite Eight in tournament history
- In the KenPom Era (2000 and forward), no team ranked over 100 entering the game has ever won a Sweet 16 matchup
- The first team with a Peacock mascot to win their Sweet 16 matchup on National Peacock Day
- They have won two NCAA Tournament games as a double-digit underdog against the spread (+18.5 vs. Kentucky, +13 vs. Purdue). Checking to see if that’s a record.