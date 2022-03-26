 clock menu more-arrow no yes

NASCAR qualifying results: Live updates as starting lineup settled for EchoPark Texas Grand Prix

The EchoPark Texas Grand Prix takes place on March 27 this year. We’ve got the full racing order for Sunday’s race at the Circuit of Americas.

By DKNation Staff
NASCAR Cup Series driver Chase Elliott (9) and NASCAR Cup Series driver Martin Truex Jr. (19) race through the frontstretch during the Folds of Honor QuikTrip 500 at Atlanta Motor Speedway. John David Mercer-USA TODAY Sports

The NASCAR race this weekend is the 2022 EchoPark Texas Grand Prix. The race will be held at the Circuit of the Americas track in Austin, Texas on Sunday, March 27th. The track is 3.426 miles long making it one of the longer NASCAR tracks in the season. The race will begin at 3:30 p.m. ET and it will air on FOX.

This will be the second running of this event. Chase Elliott won the inaugural running of this event in 2021 with a time of 3:07:11. He enters with the best odds to win the race again sitting with +250 odds at DraftKings Sportsbook. He is followed by Kyle Larson (+300), Martin Truex Jr. (+1000), Kyle Busch (+1000) and Austin Cindric (+1400) for the top-five drivers with the best odds.

Here is the full lineup for Sunday’s 2022 EchoPark Texas Grand Prix as of now, but this is subject to change if cars or engines are needed to be changed.

Entry List

2022 EchoPark Texas Grand Prix entry list

Pos Driver Car # Time
1 Ross Chastain 1 TBD
2 Austin Cindric 2 TBD
3 Austin Dillon 3 TBD
4 Kevin Harvick 4 TBD
5 Kyle Larson 5 TBD
6 Brad Keselowski 6 TBD
7 Corey LaJoie 7 TBD
8 Tyler Reddick 8 TBD
9 Chase Elliott 9 TBD
10 Aric Almirola 10 TBD
11 Denny Hamlin 11 TBD
12 Ryan Blaney 12 TBD
13 Chase Briscoe 14 TBD
14 Joey Hand 15 TBD
15 A.J. Allmendinger 16 TBD
16 Chris Buescher 17 TBD
17 Kyle Busch 18 TBD
18 Martin Truex, Jr. 19 TBD
19 Christopher Bell 20 TBD
20 Harrison Burton 21 TBD
21 Joey Logano 22 TBD
22 Bubba Wallace 23 TBD
23 William Byron 24 TBD
24 Loris Hezemans 27 TBD
25 Justin Haley 31 TBD
26 Michael McDowell 34 TBD
27 Todd Gilliland 38 TBD
28 Cole Custer 41 TBD
29 Ty Dillon 42 TBD
30 Erik Jones 43 TBD
31 Kurt Busch 45 TBD
32 Ricky Stenhouse, Jr. 47 TBD
33 Alex Bowman 48 TBD
34 Kaz Grala 50 TBD
35 Cody Ware 51 TBD
36 Boris Said 66 TBD
37 Josh Bilicki 77 TBD
38 Andy Lally 78 TBD
39 Daniel Suarez 99 TBD

