NASCAR qualifying results: Live updates as starting lineup settled for EchoPark Texas Grand Prix

The NASCAR race this weekend is the 2022 EchoPark Texas Grand Prix. The race will be held at the Circuit of the Americas track in Austin, Texas on Sunday, March 27th. The track is 3.426 miles long making it one of the longer NASCAR tracks in the season. The race will begin at 3:30 p.m. ET and it will air on FOX.

This will be the second running of this event. Chase Elliott won the inaugural running of this event in 2021 with a time of 3:07:11. He enters with the best odds to win the race again sitting with +250 odds at DraftKings Sportsbook. He is followed by Kyle Larson (+300), Martin Truex Jr. (+1000), Kyle Busch (+1000) and Austin Cindric (+1400) for the top-five drivers with the best odds.

Here is the full lineup for Sunday’s 2022 EchoPark Texas Grand Prix as of now, but this is subject to change if cars or engines are needed to be changed.

Entry List