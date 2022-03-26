F1 qualifying start time: What time qualifying begins for the STC Saudi Arabian Grand Prix, how long it lasts on Saturday

Formula One is in Saudi Arabia this weekend for the latest race. The STC Saudi Arabian Grand Prix airs Sunday at 1 p.m. ET on ESPN and will be available via live stream at WatchESPN. The race is preceded by qualifying on Saturday. It is also at 1 p.m. and will air o ESPN2.

Qualifying will last one hour and is broken up into three qualifying periods with an intermission in between each. The first 20 minutes will feature all 20 cars trying to secure the fastest time. The five slowest cars in the first period are eliminated and placed at the back of the race grid. The second qualifying period is 15 minutes and the remaining 15 cars compete for a new fastest time. Once again, the five slowest cars are eliminated to set positions 11 through 15 in the grid. The final ten minutes feature the 10 remaining cars competing for the fastest time to secure pole position.

Last weekend’s Bahrain Grand Prix winner Charles Leclerc is favored to win in Saudi Arabia as well, with odds at +125 to finish first at DraftKings Sportsbook. Max Verstappen isn’t far behind at +155, with Carlos Sainz coming in at +550 to win. Lewis Hamilton, last year’s Saudi Arabia GP winner, comes in with odds at +1100 ahead of this weekend’s race.

How to watch qualifying for the STC Saudi Arabian Grand Prix

Date: Saturday, March 26

Time: 1 p.m. ET

TV channel: ESPN2

Live stream: WatchESPN

Entry list