 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

F1 qualifying start time: What time qualifying begins for the STC Saudi Arabian Grand Prix, how long it lasts on Saturday

F1 is back for the STC Saudi Arabian Grand Prix in Jeddah. Qualifying is scheduled for Saturday and we run through some key details.

By David Fucillo
Formula One: United States Grand Prix Qualifying Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

Formula One is in Saudi Arabia this weekend for the latest race. The STC Saudi Arabian Grand Prix airs Sunday at 1 p.m. ET on ESPN and will be available via live stream at WatchESPN. The race is preceded by qualifying on Saturday. It is also at 1 p.m. and will air o ESPN2.

Qualifying will last one hour and is broken up into three qualifying periods with an intermission in between each. The first 20 minutes will feature all 20 cars trying to secure the fastest time. The five slowest cars in the first period are eliminated and placed at the back of the race grid. The second qualifying period is 15 minutes and the remaining 15 cars compete for a new fastest time. Once again, the five slowest cars are eliminated to set positions 11 through 15 in the grid. The final ten minutes feature the 10 remaining cars competing for the fastest time to secure pole position.

Last weekend’s Bahrain Grand Prix winner Charles Leclerc is favored to win in Saudi Arabia as well, with odds at +125 to finish first at DraftKings Sportsbook. Max Verstappen isn’t far behind at +155, with Carlos Sainz coming in at +550 to win. Lewis Hamilton, last year’s Saudi Arabia GP winner, comes in with odds at +1100 ahead of this weekend’s race.

How to watch qualifying for the STC Saudi Arabian Grand Prix

Date: Saturday, March 26
Time: 1 p.m. ET
TV channel: ESPN2
Live stream: WatchESPN

Entry list

2022 Saudi Arabia Grand Prix, entry list

Pos Driver Car # Manufacturer
Pos Driver Car # Manufacturer
1 Daniel Ricciardo 3 McLaren-Mercedes
2 Lando Norris 4 McLaren-Mercedes
3 Nicholas Latifi 6 Williams-Mercedes
4 Pierre Gasly 10 AlphaTauri-Honda
5 Sergio Pérez 11 Red Bull Racing-Honda
6 Fernando Alonso 14 Alpine-Renault
7 Charles Leclerc 16 Ferrari
8 Lance Stroll 18 Aston Martin-Mercedes
9 Kevin Magnussen 20 Haas-Ferrari
10 Yuki Tsunoda 22 AlphaTauri-Honda
11 Alexander Albon 23 Williams-Mercedes
12 Guanyu Zhou 24 Alfa Romeo Racing-Ferrari
13 Nico Hulkenberg 27 Aston Martin-Mercedes
14 Esteban Ocon 31 Alpine-Renault
15 Max Verstappen 33 Red Bull Racing-Honda
16 Lewis Hamilton 44 Mercedes
17 Mick Schumacher 47 Haas-Ferrari
18 Carlos Sainz Jr. 55 Ferrari
19 George Russell 63 Williams-Mercedes
20 Valtteri Bottas 77 Mercedes

More From DraftKings Nation