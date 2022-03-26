How to watch F1 qualifying at the STC Saudi Arabian Grand Prix on Saturday via live online stream

Formula One racing is in Saudi Arabia this weekend for the STC Saudi Arabian Grand Prix. The F1 race is scheduled to run on Sunday at 1 p.m. ET, but qualifying will precede it on Saturday at 1 p.m. Saturday qualifying will air on ESPN2 and will be available via live stream at WatchESPN. Sunday’s race will air on ESPN.

You will need a cable log-in to stream the weekend of events, so if you don’t have one, you can get a trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix weekend.

Qualifying will last one hour and is broken up into three qualifying periods with an intermission in between each. The first 20 minutes will feature all 20 cars trying to secure the fastest time. The five slowest cars in the first period are eliminated and placed at the back of the race grid. The second qualifying period is 15 minutes and the remaining 15 cars compete for a new fastest time. Once again, the five slowest cars are eliminated to set positions 11 through 15 in the grid. The final ten minutes feature the 10 remaining cars competing for the fastest time to secure pole position.

Last weekend’s Bahrain Grand Prix winner Charles Leclerc is favored to repeat this weekend in Saudi Arabia, with odds at +125 to win Sunday’s race, according to DraftKings Sportsbook. Leclerc is favored at +125 to win the race on Sunday, with Max Verstappen just behind him at +155. Carlos Sainz comes in at +650, with last year’s Saudi Arabia GP winner Lewis Hamilton at +1000. Verstappen is favored to be the fastest qualifier at +110.

How to watch qualifying for the STC Saudi Arabian Grand Prix

Date: Saturday, March 26

Time: 1 p.m. ET

TV channel: ESPN2

Live stream: WatchESPN

Entry list