How to watch F1 qualifying at the STC Saudi Arabian Grand Prix on Saturday via live online stream

We go over how you can watch F1 qualifying for the STC Saudi Arabian Grand Prix in Jeddah via live online stream.

By David Fucillo
AUTO-PRIX-F1-KSA-RACE Photo by GIUSEPPE CACACE/AFP via Getty Images

Formula One racing is in Saudi Arabia this weekend for the STC Saudi Arabian Grand Prix. The F1 race is scheduled to run on Sunday at 1 p.m. ET, but qualifying will precede it on Saturday at 1 p.m. Saturday qualifying will air on ESPN2 and will be available via live stream at WatchESPN. Sunday’s race will air on ESPN.

You will need a cable log-in to stream the weekend of events, so if you don’t have one, you can get a trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix weekend.

Qualifying will last one hour and is broken up into three qualifying periods with an intermission in between each. The first 20 minutes will feature all 20 cars trying to secure the fastest time. The five slowest cars in the first period are eliminated and placed at the back of the race grid. The second qualifying period is 15 minutes and the remaining 15 cars compete for a new fastest time. Once again, the five slowest cars are eliminated to set positions 11 through 15 in the grid. The final ten minutes feature the 10 remaining cars competing for the fastest time to secure pole position.

Last weekend’s Bahrain Grand Prix winner Charles Leclerc is favored to repeat this weekend in Saudi Arabia, with odds at +125 to win Sunday’s race, according to DraftKings Sportsbook. Leclerc is favored at +125 to win the race on Sunday, with Max Verstappen just behind him at +155. Carlos Sainz comes in at +650, with last year’s Saudi Arabia GP winner Lewis Hamilton at +1000. Verstappen is favored to be the fastest qualifier at +110.

How to watch qualifying for the STC Saudi Arabian Grand Prix

Date: Saturday, March 26
Time: 1 p.m. ET
TV channel: ESPN2
Live stream: WatchESPN

Entry list

2022 Saudi Arabia Grand Prix, entry list

Pos Driver Car # Manufacturer
1 Daniel Ricciardo 3 McLaren-Mercedes
2 Lando Norris 4 McLaren-Mercedes
3 Nicholas Latifi 6 Williams-Mercedes
4 Pierre Gasly 10 AlphaTauri-Honda
5 Sergio Pérez 11 Red Bull Racing-Honda
6 Fernando Alonso 14 Alpine-Renault
7 Charles Leclerc 16 Ferrari
8 Lance Stroll 18 Aston Martin-Mercedes
9 Kevin Magnussen 20 Haas-Ferrari
10 Yuki Tsunoda 22 AlphaTauri-Honda
11 Alexander Albon 23 Williams-Mercedes
12 Guanyu Zhou 24 Alfa Romeo Racing-Ferrari
13 Nico Hulkenberg 27 Aston Martin-Mercedes
14 Esteban Ocon 31 Alpine-Renault
15 Max Verstappen 33 Red Bull Racing-Honda
16 Lewis Hamilton 44 Mercedes
17 Mick Schumacher 47 Haas-Ferrari
18 Carlos Sainz Jr. 55 Ferrari
19 George Russell 63 Williams-Mercedes
20 Valtteri Bottas 77 Mercedes

