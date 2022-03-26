 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Live updates for F1 qualifying at the STC Saudi Arabian Grand Prix

Formula One racing is headed to Jeddah for the STC Saudi Arabian Grand Prix. We’ll update qualifying until we’ve got the full racing grid is set Sunday’s race at Jeddah Corniche Circuit.

By David Fucillo
General View of the Jeddah Circuit during practice ahead of the F1 Grand Prix of Saudi Arabia at the Jeddah Corniche Circuit on March 25, 2022 in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. Photo by Peter Fox/Getty Images

Formula One racing has arrived in Jeddah this weekend for the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix. The race will take place on Sunday at the Jeddah Corniche Circuit, getting underway at 1 p.m. ET on ESPN. It will be available for live stream at WatchESPN.

The day prior, qualifying will take place at 1 p.m., airing on ESPN2. The 20 drivers will face off for an hour of racing to establish the fastest time and secure pole position. F1 qualifying is broken up into three stages. The first 20 minutes will eliminate five drivers and the next 15 minutes will eliminate five more. That will leave the remaining ten competing for pole position in Sunday’s race.

Max Verstappen comes into qualifying as the favorite to be the fastest qualifier. He is installed at +110 at DraftKings Sportsbook. He is also favored to win with odds down to +105. Charles Leclerc is second in winner odds at +165, followed by Carlos Sainz at +650.

Here is the full entry list for Saturday’s Saudi Arabian Grand Prix as qualifying gets underway. We’ll provide updates with each driver’s time and how the starting lineup settles.

2022 Saudi Arabia Grand Prix, entry list

Pos Driver Car # Manufacturer
Pos Driver Car # Manufacturer
1 Daniel Ricciardo 3 McLaren-Mercedes
2 Lando Norris 4 McLaren-Mercedes
3 Nicholas Latifi 6 Williams-Mercedes
4 Pierre Gasly 10 AlphaTauri-Honda
5 Sergio Pérez 11 Red Bull Racing-Honda
6 Fernando Alonso 14 Alpine-Renault
7 Charles Leclerc 16 Ferrari
8 Lance Stroll 18 Aston Martin-Mercedes
9 Kevin Magnussen 20 Haas-Ferrari
10 Yuki Tsunoda 22 AlphaTauri-Honda
11 Alexander Albon 23 Williams-Mercedes
12 Guanyu Zhou 24 Alfa Romeo Racing-Ferrari
13 Nico Hulkenberg 27 Aston Martin-Mercedes
14 Esteban Ocon 31 Alpine-Renault
15 Max Verstappen 33 Red Bull Racing-Honda
16 Lewis Hamilton 44 Mercedes
17 Mick Schumacher 47 Haas-Ferrari
18 Carlos Sainz Jr. 55 Ferrari
19 George Russell 63 Williams-Mercedes
20 Valtteri Bottas 77 Mercedes

More From DraftKings Nation