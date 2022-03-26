Live updates for F1 qualifying at the STC Saudi Arabian Grand Prix

Formula One racing has arrived in Jeddah this weekend for the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix. The race will take place on Sunday at the Jeddah Corniche Circuit, getting underway at 1 p.m. ET on ESPN. It will be available for live stream at WatchESPN.

The day prior, qualifying will take place at 1 p.m., airing on ESPN2. The 20 drivers will face off for an hour of racing to establish the fastest time and secure pole position. F1 qualifying is broken up into three stages. The first 20 minutes will eliminate five drivers and the next 15 minutes will eliminate five more. That will leave the remaining ten competing for pole position in Sunday’s race.

Max Verstappen comes into qualifying as the favorite to be the fastest qualifier. He is installed at +110 at DraftKings Sportsbook. He is also favored to win with odds down to +105. Charles Leclerc is second in winner odds at +165, followed by Carlos Sainz at +650.

Here is the full entry list for Saturday’s Saudi Arabian Grand Prix as qualifying gets underway. We’ll provide updates with each driver’s time and how the starting lineup settles.