Full undercard for Kiko Martinez vs. Josh Warrington featherweight title fight

DAZN brings its latest boxing event to you on Saturday, March 26th at 3:00 p.m. ET. There is an eight-fight card that is headlined by Kiko Martinez and Josh Warrington meeting up for the second time, this time for the IBF featherweight title. This PPV will take place at the First Direct Arena in Leeds, England and will feature three title fights. Ring walks for the main event are estimated to be at 6:30 p.m. ET but that is subject to change depending on the duration of the fights preceding it.

Warrington sits as the favorite to win the bout on DraftKings Sportsbook with odds at -350, with Kiko Martinez’s odds at +275. Vegas has Warrington favored to win by Decision or Technical Decision at -125.

Full Card for Kiko Martinez vs. Josh Warrington