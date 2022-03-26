Kiko Martinez vs. Josh Warrington live stream: How to watch featherweight title bout via live online stream

The latest boxing event from DAZN will feature a rematch between Kiko Martinez and Josh Warrington fighting for the IBF featherweight title. There is an eight-match card that will begin at 3:00 p.m. ET on Saturday, March 26th from the First Direct Arena in Leeds, England. The main event is one of three total title fights on the card. Ring walks for the main event are tentatively scheduled for 6:30 p.m. ET, but that depends on the length of the matches preceding it.

In order to live stream the fight, you’ll need a subscription to DAZN. You can get a monthly subscription for $19.99 or an annual subscription for $99.99. Once you’ve got a subscription, you’ll be able to stream the fight on any of the DAZN apps available for Google Play, iOS, or your gaming and tablet devices.

Full Card for Kiko Martinez vs. Josh Warrington