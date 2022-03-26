What time will Kiko Martinez vs. Josh Warrington fight start on March 26

DAZN will hold its next PPV this weekend on Saturday, March 26th and it is a big one. There will be three title fights on the eight-match card. The event is headlined by Kiko Martinez taking on Josh Warrington with the IBF featherweight title on the line. The event takes place at the First Direct Arena in Leeds, England and is set to get started at 3:00 p.m. ET. Ringwalks for the main event are predicted to be at 6:30 p.m. ET, but that is subject to change depending on the length of the matches before it.

Martinez is a veteran boxer and has a 43-10-2 record heading into this matchup. He is most recently coming off a victory over Kid Galahad by an overhand right in the sixth round of their fight in November 2021. Martinez is the under with +300 odds at DraftKings Sportsbook.

Warrington is a 31-year-old boxer from Leeds and he has a professional boxing record of 30-1-1. He suffered the first loss of his career in February of 2021 from a left hook against Mauricio Lara. They had a rematch in September of last year, but it was ruled a draw due to a cut caused by a headbutt. Warrington heads into this match needing a win and he is the favorite with -390 odds at DraftKings Sportsbook.

Full Card