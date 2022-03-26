Miguel Berchelt vs. Jeremiah Nakathila: Fight time, live stream, full card, more for lightweight bout

TopRank boxing comes to you live this Saturday, March 26th from the Resorts World Events Center in Las Vegas, Nevada. The card consists of six bouts that then lead to the main event which is a lightweight fight between Miguel Berchelt vs. Jeremiah Nakathila. The main card will begin at 10:00 p.m. ET and the whole card will be available to watch on ESPN+.

How to watch Miguel Berchelt vs. Jeremiah Nakathila

The fight will be available to stream on ESPN+ in the U.S. If you are in the UK, you can catch the fight on Sky Sports. With a subscription to ESPN+, you’ll be able to watch the fight on WatchESPN or using the ESPN app.

Fight start time, when ring walks are expected

The card gets started at 10:00 p.m. ET with ring walks for the main event tentatively scheduled for midnight. This is subject to change as it depends on how long the fights preceding it will last.

Fighter history

Berchelt enters with a 38-2 record and is coming off the second loss of his career to this point. In February of 2021, he caught a left hook in the 10th round against Oscar Valdez that finished the fight. He looks to get back into the win column here and is the heavy favorite with -600 odds at DraftKings Sportsbook.

Nakathila has a 21-2 record and is also coming off a loss. He lost by unanimous decision to Shakur Stevenson in June of 2021. He also is in need of a win, but he isn’t expected to get it as he is the heavy underdog with +425 odds at DraftKings Sportsbook.

Full card for Miguel Berchelt vs. Jeremiah Nakathila

Miguel Berchelt vs. Jeremiah Nakathila; 10 rounds, Lightweight

Jose Enrique Vivas vs. Eduardo Baez; 10 rounds, Featherweight

Carlos Caraballo vs. Luis Fernando Saavedra; 8 rounds, Bantamweight

Haven Brady Jr. vs. Jose Argel; 6 rounds, Featherweight

Dante Benjamin Jr. vs. Kevin Johnson; 4 rounds, Light Heavyweight

Arturo Popcoa vs. J. Martinez; 4 rounds, Super Bantamweight

Estevan Partida vs. Adrian Serrano; 4 rounds, Lightweight

Odds

Moneyline

Miguel Berchelt: -600

Jeremiah Nakathila: +425

Moneyline (3-way)

Miguel Berchelt: -600

Jeremiah Nakathila: +425

Draw: +2000

