Tim Tsyzu vs. Terrell Gausha: Fight time, live stream, full card, more for junior middleweight bout

On Saturday, March 26th, TGB Promotions brings you the No Limit PPV: Tszyu vs. Gausha. The event takes place at The Armory in Minneapolis, Minnesota and will be available on Showtime. There will be 11 total fights, with the main card consisting of four bouts. The main event of the evening is a super welterweight bout between the undefeated Tim Tszyu and Terrell Gausha.

How to watch Tim Tsyzu vs. Terrell Gausha

The main card should get started at 9:00 p.m. ET. The ring walks for the main event are tentatively scheduled for Midnight, but that could change depending on the length of the fights on the undercard. The PPV will air on Showtime in the U.S., while an international live steam option hasn’t been announced.

If you don’t have a cable subscription, there are quite a few streaming services offering free trials for one or two weeks. You can check YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV and be able to stream the fight between Tsyzu and Gausha.

Fighter history

Tszyu puts his undefeated 20-0 record on the line in his first fight in the U.S. 15 of his wins have come by knockout. He last took on Takeshi Inoue in November of 2021 and he was victorious by unanimous decision. Tszyu is the heavy favorite with -1100 odds at DraftKings Sportsbook.

Gausha enters with a 22-2-1 record with 11 knockout victories. He has gone 2-2-1 in his last five fights, so he needs a win here to prove he has something left in the boxing tank and he isn’t ready to hang up his gloves. He did win his last fight against Jamontay Clark by a second-round knockout in March of 2021. He is the heavy underdog with +650 odds at DraftKings Sportsbook.

Full card for Tim Tsyzu vs. Terrell Gausha

Tim Tszyu vs. Terrell Gausha; Super welterweight

Michel Rivera vs. Joseph Adorno; Lightweight

Elvis Rodriguez vs. Juan Jose Velasco; Super lightweight

Joey Spencer vs. Ravshan Hudaynazarov; Middleweight

Odds

Moneyline

Tim Tsyzu: -1100

Terrell Gausha: +650

Moneyline (3-way)

Tim Tsyzu: -1100

Terrell Gausha: +650

Draw: +2200

