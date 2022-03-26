Mike Perez vs. Vasil Ducar: Fight time, live stream, full card, more for title bout

On Saturday, March 26th, Legacy Sports Management presents a boxing PPV from Dubai, United Arab Emirates. There is a huge 13-fight card that all leads up to the main event which is a title fight between Mike Perez and Vasil Ducar for the WBA International Cruiserweight Title.

How to watch Mike Perez vs. Vasil Ducar

The event should get started at 10:00 a.m. ET. It is set to be a long event, with ring walks for the main event scheduled to start around 1:00 or 1:30 p.m. ET. The timing of the undercard will determine when the main event is so the timing of ring walks is subject to change.

If you don’t have a cable subscription, there are quite a few streaming services offering free trials for one or two weeks. You can check YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV and be able to stream the fight between Perez and Ducar.

Fighter history

Perez enters with a 26-3-1 and has won his last three fights. Most recently, he fought Jose Gregorio Ulrich in November of 2021. He got the knockout victory in the sixth round. He is the favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook with -900 odds to get the win.

Ducar has a 9-4-1 boxing record but has competed in all manners of mixed martial arts including MMA fighting and kickboxing. Most recently in a boxing match, he took on Nicolas Holcapfel in October of 2021. Ducar got the third-round knockout win. His lack of boxing experience could contribute to why he is the underdog at DraftKings Sportsbook with +550 odds.

Full card for Mike Perez vs. Vasil Ducar

Title fight : Mike Perez vs. Vasil Ducar, 12 rounds, WBA Inter-Continental cruiserweight title

: Mike Perez vs. Vasil Ducar, 12 rounds, WBA Inter-Continental cruiserweight title Title fight : Brian Agustin Arregui vs. Kulbir Dhaka, 10 rounds, vacant WBO Youth Super welter title

: Brian Agustin Arregui vs. Kulbir Dhaka, 10 rounds, vacant WBO Youth Super welter title Marcos Maidana vs. Yao Cabrera, 6 rounds, middleweight

Agustin Mauro Gauto vs. Miel Fajardo, 8 rounds, junior flyweight

Lenroy Thomas vs. Agron Smakici, 8 rounds, heavyweight

Ramiro Cesena vs. Adam Kipenga, 8 rounds, junior lightweight

Austin Trout vs. TBA, 8 rounds, junior middleweight

Ramona Graeff vs. Anisha Basheel, 6 rounds, women’s lightweight

Francisco Daniel Veron vs. Octavian Gratii, 6 rounds, middleweight

Frank Zaldivar vs. Baina Mazola, 6 rounds, lightweight

Ikram Kerwat vs. Happy Daudi, 6 rounds, women’s lightweight

Shokran Parwani vs. Abraham Tabul, 6 rounds, cruiserweight

Yaser Yueksel vs. Maono Ally, 4 rounds, middleweight

Odds

Moneyline

Mike Perez: -900

Vasil Ducar: +550

