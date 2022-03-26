NASCAR qualifying start time: What time is qualifying for EchoPark Texas Grand Prix

The NASCAR race this weekend is the 2022 EchoPark Texas Grand Prix. The race will be held at the Circuit of the Americas track in Austin, Texas on Sunday, March 27th. The track is 3.426 miles long making it one of the longer NASCAR tracks in the season. Lap-wise, drivers will only need to complete 68 laps with the longest stretch being 36 laps in the final stage. The race will begin at 3:30 p.m. ET and it will air on FOX.

Before we get to race day, qualifying will be held to determine the order of the race field for Sunday. On Saturday, March 26th qualifying for the EchoPark Texas Grand Prix will be held at 11 a.m. ET and will air on FS1.

Coverage begins Saturday at 10:00 a.m. ET on FS1 with two 15-minute practice sessions, one for each of the two 19-driver groups. That will lead directly into single-car, single-lap qualifying, which is scheduled to start at 11:00 a.m. ET on FS1. The top five drivers from each group will then advance to the second round of qualifying — another single-car, single-lap run around the 3.426-mile track — to earn the pole position for Sunday’s race. The rest of the drivers will round out the first five rows of Sunday’s race field.

