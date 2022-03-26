 clock menu more-arrow no yes

How to watch the Pit Boss 250 Xfinity race on TV, via live stream

We go over how you can watch the Pit Boss 250 of the 2022 NASCAR Xfinity Series at Circuit of the America’s.

By DKNation Staff
NASCAR Xfinity Series driver Brandon Brown (68) on turn sixteen in the Pit Boss 250 NXS race at Circuit of the Americas. Scott Wachter-USA TODAY Sports

The NASCAR Xfinity Series continues this weekend in Austin, Texas. The Circuit of the Americas plays host to the Pit Boss 250 on Saturday, March 26th. This will be the second running of this event as the inaugural race was held in 2021.

The 2022 race starts at 4:30 p.m. ET and will air on FS1. You can watch a live stream on FOX Sports. The race is 46 total laps with the drivers completing 14 in the first stage and then 16 each in the latter two stages.

Kyle Busch won last year’s race with a time of 2:09:25. This year, A.J. Allmendinger (+200) and Ty Gibbs (+300) have the best odds to win the race at DraftKings Sportsbook. They are followed by Justin Allgaier (+1200), Daniel Hemric (+1200) and Ross Chastain (+1400) are the other drivers with the five best odds to win the race.

How to watch the Pit Boss 250

Date: Saturday, March 26
Time: 4:30 p.m. ET
TV channel: FS1
Live stream: FOX Live

Live streaming the Pit Boss 250 on FOX Sports will require a cable login. If you don’t have a cable login to access the Fox Sports Go app, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream it.

Starting lineup

2022 Pit Boss 250 starting lineup

Pos Driver Driver #
Pos Driver Driver #
1 Ty Gibbs 54
2 Ross Chastain 92
3 Cole Custer 7
4 A.J. Allmendinger 16
5 Alex Labbe 36
6 Sheldon Creed 2
7 Preston Pardus 91
8 Austin Hill 21
9 Justin Allgaier 7
10 Sam Mayer 1
11 Parker Kligerman 35
12 Noah Gragson 9
13 Brett Moffitt 02
14 Landon Cassill 10
15 Bubba Wallace 18
16 Jade Buford 48
17 Miguel Paludo 88
18 Anthony Alfredo 23
19 Daniel Hemric 11
20 Jeb Burton 27
21 Myatt Snider 31
22 Riley Herbst 98
23 Parker Chase 26
24 Sage Karam 44
25 Josh Berry 8
26 Jeremy Clements 51
27 Josh Bilicki 45
28 Brandon Brown 68
29 Bayley Currey 4
30 Patrick Gallagher 28
31 Joe Graf, Jr. 08
32 Scott Heckert 5
33 Stefan Parsons 99
34 Ryan Vargas 6
35 Ryan Sieg 39
36 J.J. Yeley 66
37 Will Rodgers 38
38 Brandon Jones 19

