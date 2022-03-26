How to watch the Pit Boss 250 Xfinity race on TV, via live stream

The NASCAR Xfinity Series continues this weekend in Austin, Texas. The Circuit of the Americas plays host to the Pit Boss 250 on Saturday, March 26th. This will be the second running of this event as the inaugural race was held in 2021.

The 2022 race starts at 4:30 p.m. ET and will air on FS1. You can watch a live stream on FOX Sports. The race is 46 total laps with the drivers completing 14 in the first stage and then 16 each in the latter two stages.

Kyle Busch won last year’s race with a time of 2:09:25. This year, A.J. Allmendinger (+200) and Ty Gibbs (+300) have the best odds to win the race at DraftKings Sportsbook. They are followed by Justin Allgaier (+1200), Daniel Hemric (+1200) and Ross Chastain (+1400) are the other drivers with the five best odds to win the race.

How to watch the Pit Boss 250

Date: Saturday, March 26

Time: 4:30 p.m. ET

TV channel: FS1

Live stream: FOX Live

Live streaming the Pit Boss 250 on FOX Sports will require a cable login. If you don’t have a cable login to access the Fox Sports Go app, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream it.

Starting lineup