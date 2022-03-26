What time is the 2022 Pit Boss 250 and how long will the race last?

The NASCAR Xfinity Series is back in action on Saturday, March 26 with the Pit Boss 250 at Circuit of the Americas in Austin, Texas. This is one of the seven road course dates on the Xfinity Series 2022 schedule. The Pit Boss 250 is 46 total laps with the drivers completing 14 in the first stage and then 16 each in the latter two stages. This will be the second running of this race as the inaugural race was held in 2021. The race starts at 4:30 p.m. ET and will air on FS1. You can watch a live stream on FOX Sports.

Kyle Busch won last year’s race with a time of 2:09:25. This year, A.J. Allmendinger (+200) and Ty Gibbs (+300) have the best odds to win the race at DraftKings Sportsbook. They are followed by Justin Allgaier (+1200), Daniel Hemric (+1200) and Ross Chastain (+1400) are the other drivers with the five best odds to win the race.

Starting lineup