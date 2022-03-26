 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

What time is the 2022 Pit Boss 250 and how long will the race last?

If you’re wondering when the 2022 Pit Boss 250 will start or how long it will last, we’ve got you covered.

By DKNation Staff
NASCAR Cup Series driver Kyle Busch (18) leads the field as he races through the frontstretch during the Folds of Honor QuikTrip 500 at Atlanta Motor Speedway. John David Mercer-USA TODAY Sports

The NASCAR Xfinity Series is back in action on Saturday, March 26 with the Pit Boss 250 at Circuit of the Americas in Austin, Texas. This is one of the seven road course dates on the Xfinity Series 2022 schedule. The Pit Boss 250 is 46 total laps with the drivers completing 14 in the first stage and then 16 each in the latter two stages. This will be the second running of this race as the inaugural race was held in 2021. The race starts at 4:30 p.m. ET and will air on FS1. You can watch a live stream on FOX Sports.

Kyle Busch won last year’s race with a time of 2:09:25. This year, A.J. Allmendinger (+200) and Ty Gibbs (+300) have the best odds to win the race at DraftKings Sportsbook. They are followed by Justin Allgaier (+1200), Daniel Hemric (+1200) and Ross Chastain (+1400) are the other drivers with the five best odds to win the race.

Starting lineup

2022 Pit Boss 250 starting lineup

Pos Driver Driver #
Pos Driver Driver #
1 Ty Gibbs 54
2 Ross Chastain 92
3 Cole Custer 7
4 A.J. Allmendinger 16
5 Alex Labbe 36
6 Sheldon Creed 2
7 Preston Pardus 91
8 Austin Hill 21
9 Justin Allgaier 7
10 Sam Mayer 1
11 Parker Kligerman 35
12 Noah Gragson 9
13 Brett Moffitt 02
14 Landon Cassill 10
15 Bubba Wallace 18
16 Jade Buford 48
17 Miguel Paludo 88
18 Anthony Alfredo 23
19 Daniel Hemric 11
20 Jeb Burton 27
21 Myatt Snider 31
22 Riley Herbst 98
23 Parker Chase 26
24 Sage Karam 44
25 Josh Berry 8
26 Jeremy Clements 51
27 Josh Bilicki 45
28 Brandon Brown 68
29 Bayley Currey 4
30 Patrick Gallagher 28
31 Joe Graf, Jr. 08
32 Scott Heckert 5
33 Stefan Parsons 99
34 Ryan Vargas 6
35 Ryan Sieg 39
36 J.J. Yeley 66
37 Will Rodgers 38
38 Brandon Jones 19

More From DraftKings Nation