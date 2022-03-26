How to watch the XPEL 225 Truck race, via live stream

The NASCAR Camping World Truck Series continues this weekend with the XPEL 225. Race weekend takes place in Austin, Texas at the Circuit of the Americas race track. The race will start at 1:00 p.m. ET on Saturday, March 26th and qualifying took place the day before. The XPEL 225 will all air on FS1.

This is the second running of this event as the inaugural race was held in 2021. Todd Gilliland picked up the victory with a time of 1:58:30. The race consists of 41 laps with Stage 1 being 12 laps. Stage 2 is 14 laps and the final stage is 15 laps.

Kyle Busch is the favorite to win the XPEL 225 with -140 odds at DraftKings Sportsbook. Sheldon Creed (+650), John Hunter Nemechek (+700), Kaz Grala (+1200) and Alex Bowman (+1200) round out the top-five drivers with the best odds to take home the checkered flag.

How to watch the XPEL 225

Date: Saturday, March 26th

Time: 1:00 p.m. ET

TV channel: FS1

Live stream: FOX Live

If you aren’t around a TV to watch qualifying on Saturday, you can live stream it at FOX Live or using the FOX Sports App. It will require a cable login with access to FS1. If you don’t have a cable login, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the race.

Starting lineup