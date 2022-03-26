 clock menu more-arrow no yes

How to watch the XPEL 225 Truck race, via live stream

We go over how you can watch the XPEL 225 of the 2022 NASCAR Camping World Truck Series at the Circuit of the America’s.

By TeddyRicketson
The NASCAR Camping World Truck Series continues this weekend with the XPEL 225. Race weekend takes place in Austin, Texas at the Circuit of the Americas race track. The race will start at 1:00 p.m. ET on Saturday, March 26th and qualifying took place the day before. The XPEL 225 will all air on FS1.

This is the second running of this event as the inaugural race was held in 2021. Todd Gilliland picked up the victory with a time of 1:58:30. The race consists of 41 laps with Stage 1 being 12 laps. Stage 2 is 14 laps and the final stage is 15 laps.

Kyle Busch is the favorite to win the XPEL 225 with -140 odds at DraftKings Sportsbook. Sheldon Creed (+650), John Hunter Nemechek (+700), Kaz Grala (+1200) and Alex Bowman (+1200) round out the top-five drivers with the best odds to take home the checkered flag.

How to watch the XPEL 225

Date: Saturday, March 26th
Time: 1:00 p.m. ET
TV channel: FS1
Live stream: FOX Live

If you aren’t around a TV to watch qualifying on Saturday, you can live stream it at FOX Live or using the FOX Sports App. It will require a cable login with access to FS1. If you don’t have a cable login, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the race.

Starting lineup

2022 XPEL 225 Starting Lineup

Pos Driver Car #
1 Sheldon Creed 20
2 Zane Smith 38
3 Alex Bowman 7
4 Parker Kligerman 75
5 Kyle Busch 51
6 Carson Hocevar 42
7 Stewart Friesen 52
8 Christian Eckes 98
9 Taylor Gray 17
10 Tyler Ankrum 16
11 John Hunter Nemechek 4
12 Chandler Smith 18
13 Ben Rhodes 99
14 Derek Kraus 19
15 Austin Wayne Self 22
16 Grant Enfinger 23
17 Kris Wright 44
18 Kaz Grala 2
19 Ty Majeski 66
20 Matt Crafton 88
21 Logan Bearden 37
22 Chase Purdy 61
23 Hailie Deegan 1
24 Lawless Alan 45
25 Timmy Hill 56
26 Colby Howard 91
27 Jack Wood 24
28 Tanner Gray 15
29 Blaine Perkins 9
30 Spencer Boyd 12
31 Tate Fogleman 30
32 John Atwell 79
33 Brad Perez 43
34 Dean Thompson 40
35 Tyler Hill 5
36 Will Rodgers 33
37 Matt Jaskol 46
38 Matt DiBenedetto 25

