How to watch NASCAR qualifying for EchoPark Texas Grand Prix live online stream

The NASCAR race this weekend is the 2022 EchoPark Texas Grand Prix. The race will be held at the Circuit of the Americas track in Austin, Texas on Sunday, March 27th. The track is 3.426 miles long making it one of the longer NASCAR tracks in the season. Lap-wise, drivers will only need to complete 68 laps with the longest stretch being 36 laps in the final stage. The race will begin at 3:30 p.m. ET and it will air on FOX.

Before we get to Sunday’s race, pole position and the race field need to be determined. Coverage for qualifying begins Saturday at 10:00 a.m. ET on FS1 with two 15-minute practice sessions, one for each of the two 19-driver groups. That will lead directly into single-car, single-lap qualifying, which is scheduled to start at 11:00 a.m. ET on FS1. The top five drivers from each group will then advance to the second round of qualifying — another single-car, single-lap run around the 3.426 oval — to earn the pole position for Sunday’s race. The rest of the drivers will round out the first five rows of Sunday’s race field.

If you aren’t around a TV to watch the qualifier on Saturday you can live stream it at FOX Live or using the FOX Sports App. It will require a cable login with access to FS1. If you don’t have a cable login, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the race.

How to watch qualifying for the EchoPark Texas Grand Prix

Date: Saturday, March 26th

Time: 11:00 a.m. ET

TV channel: FS1

Live stream: FS1, FOX Sports App

