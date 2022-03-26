 clock menu more-arrow no yes

How to watch NASCAR qualifying for EchoPark Texas Grand Prix live online stream

We go over how you can watch NASCAR’s EchoPark Texas Grand Prix qualifying on Saturday at Circuit of the America’s via live online stream.

By DKNation Staff
A view of the track during practice for the United States Grand Prix at Circuit of the Americas.&nbsp; Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

The NASCAR race this weekend is the 2022 EchoPark Texas Grand Prix. The race will be held at the Circuit of the Americas track in Austin, Texas on Sunday, March 27th. The track is 3.426 miles long making it one of the longer NASCAR tracks in the season. Lap-wise, drivers will only need to complete 68 laps with the longest stretch being 36 laps in the final stage. The race will begin at 3:30 p.m. ET and it will air on FOX.

Before we get to Sunday’s race, pole position and the race field need to be determined. Coverage for qualifying begins Saturday at 10:00 a.m. ET on FS1 with two 15-minute practice sessions, one for each of the two 19-driver groups. That will lead directly into single-car, single-lap qualifying, which is scheduled to start at 11:00 a.m. ET on FS1. The top five drivers from each group will then advance to the second round of qualifying — another single-car, single-lap run around the 3.426 oval — to earn the pole position for Sunday’s race. The rest of the drivers will round out the first five rows of Sunday’s race field.

If you aren’t around a TV to watch the qualifier on Saturday you can live stream it at FOX Live or using the FOX Sports App. It will require a cable login with access to FS1. If you don’t have a cable login, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the race.

How to watch qualifying for the EchoPark Texas Grand Prix

Date: Saturday, March 26th
Time: 11:00 a.m. ET
TV channel: FS1
Live stream: FS1, FOX Sports App

Entry List

2022 EchoPark Texas Grand Prix entry list

Pos Driver Car # Time
1 Ross Chastain 1 TBD
2 Austin Cindric 2 TBD
3 Austin Dillon 3 TBD
4 Kevin Harvick 4 TBD
5 Kyle Larson 5 TBD
6 Brad Keselowski 6 TBD
7 Corey LaJoie 7 TBD
8 Tyler Reddick 8 TBD
9 Chase Elliott 9 TBD
10 Aric Almirola 10 TBD
11 Denny Hamlin 11 TBD
12 Ryan Blaney 12 TBD
13 Chase Briscoe 14 TBD
14 Joey Hand 15 TBD
15 A.J. Allmendinger 16 TBD
16 Chris Buescher 17 TBD
17 Kyle Busch 18 TBD
18 Martin Truex, Jr. 19 TBD
19 Christopher Bell 20 TBD
20 Harrison Burton 21 TBD
21 Joey Logano 22 TBD
22 Bubba Wallace 23 TBD
23 William Byron 24 TBD
24 Loris Hezemans 27 TBD
25 Justin Haley 31 TBD
26 Michael McDowell 34 TBD
27 Todd Gilliland 38 TBD
28 Cole Custer 41 TBD
29 Ty Dillon 42 TBD
30 Erik Jones 43 TBD
31 Kurt Busch 45 TBD
32 Ricky Stenhouse, Jr. 47 TBD
33 Alex Bowman 48 TBD
34 Kaz Grala 50 TBD
35 Cody Ware 51 TBD
36 Boris Said 66 TBD
37 Josh Bilicki 77 TBD
38 Andy Lally 78 TBD
39 Daniel Suarez 99 TBD

