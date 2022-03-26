Who advanced to the final day of the WGC-Dell Match Play

Much like the NCAA Tournament, the World Golf Championship Match Play event at Austin Country Club has their Final Four as well. 64 players started the only head-to-head professional golf competition in the world, and we are left with a foursome of some of the best on the way to crowning a champion

The winners of 16 four-man groups played it down to the semifinals yesterday after a morning “Sweet 16” round, and an afternoon “Elite Eight” competition. It will be the same on Sunday as the four golfers below will face each other in semifinals in the morning, and then a final loop in the afternoon.

The morning winners will face off for the championship trophy, while the losers will be in a third-place matchup for a bit of extra prize money. And just like the rest of this competition, there will be a sudden-death playoff beginning on Hole No. 1 if players are tied after 18 holes.

Right now at DraftKings Sportsbook, Dustin Johnson checks in as the favorite at +225. Johnson is 5-0 this week, and makes sense to be the chalk with the bettors given his current form. Scottie Scheffler is +230, Kevin Kisner is +280, and Corey Connors sits at +360 to take home top prize.

Here are the players that have advanced to the Final Four at the WGC-Dell Match Play, and the tee times for Sunday morning.

All times ET

10:05 a.m. Dustin Johnson vs. Scottie Scheffler

10:20 a.m. Corey Connors vs. Kevin Kisner