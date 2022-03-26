No. 10 South Dakota vs. No. 3 Michigan: Live stream, TV channel, how to watch 2022 NCAA Women’s Tournament Sweet 16 matchup

We’re down to 16 teams left in the 2022 Women’s NCAA Tournament, and the No. 3 Michigan Wolverines easily handled both their opponents so far. But the No. 10 South Dakota Coyotes had two big upsets over No. 7 Mississippi and No. 2 Baylor, and are looking to extend their Cinderella run.

This game will tip off from Intrust Bank Arena in Wichita, Kansas on Saturday afternoon.

No. 3 Michigan 24-6 (13-4 Big Ten)

The Wolverines are led by Naz Hillmon who is averaging 21.3 points and 9.6 rebounds. That scoring average 21.3 points per game ranks 12th in the country. Hillmon scored 24+ points in both games of the NCAA Tournament so far.

No. 10 South Dakota 29-5 (17-1 Summit)

South Dakota has been one of the more exciting teams so far in the NCAA Tournament. With two big upset wins, they’ve shown they can compete with the best. Chloe Lamb, Hannah Sjerven, and Liv Korngable are all averaging 12+ points per game.

How to watch South Dakota vs. Michigan

Date: Saturday, March 26

Time: 6:30 p.m. ET

TV channel: ESPN2

Live stream: WatchESPN.com, ESPN app

Odds: Michigan -4, Total 122.5

If you aren’t around a TV to watch the game on Saturday, you can stream it via WatchESPN or the ESPN app. But keep in mind that you need a cable-login subscription. If you don’t have a cable login to access ESPN for a live stream, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, DirecTV Stream, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.