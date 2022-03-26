No. 1 NC State vs. No. 5 Notre Dame: Live stream, TV channel, how to watch 2022 NCAA Women’s Tournament Sweet 16 matchup

The No. 1 NC State Wolfpack had a dominant first weekend winning both games by more than 28 points, while No. 5 Notre Dame knocked off No. 12 Massachusetts and No. 4 Oklahoma to advance this to the Sweet 16 of the 2022 Women’s NCAA Tournament.

These two conference foes will face off at Total Mortgage Arena in Bridgeport, Connecticut with a spot in the Elite Eight on the line.

No. 1 NC State 31-3 (17-1 ACC)

The Wolfpack are led by center Elissa Cunane who does it all for the ACC champions. She averaged 13.5 points and 7.5 rebounds per game. While NC State won both games, Cunane has struggled a bit in the NCAA Tournament so far.

No. 5 Notre Dame 24-8 (13-5 ACC)

The Irish have five players averaging double digit points, and that's crucial for a deep NCAA Tournament run. Notre Dame took down NC State 69-66 in ACC play earlier this season year, so they will have no fear in this one.

How to watch NC State vs Notre Dame

Date: Saturday, March 26

Time: 11:30 a.m. ET

TV channel: ESPN

Live stream: WatchESPN.com, ESPN app

Odds: NC State -8, Total 143

If you aren’t around a TV to watch the game on Saturday, you can stream it via WatchESPN or the ESPN app. But keep in mind that you need a cable-login subscription. If you don’t have a cable login to access ESPN for a live stream, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, DirecTV Stream, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.