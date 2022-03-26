No. 1 Louisville vs. No. 4 Tennessee: Live stream, TV channel, how to watch NCAA Women’s Tournament matchup

We’re down to 16 teams left in the Women’s NCAA Tournament, and No. 1 Louisville easily defeated No. 16 Albany and No. 9 Gonzaga to reach the regional weekend. For No. 4 Tennessee, a pair of automatic qualifiers in No. 13 Buffalo and No. 12 Belmont saw them through to the Sweet 16.

A place in the Elite Eight is on the line between these two teams at Intrust Bank Arena in Wichita, Kansas on Saturday afternoon.

No. 1 Louisville Cardinals 27-4 (16-2 ACC)

Hailey Vin Lith is the Cardinals leading scorer with 14 points per game, and poured in 20 and 21 in her first two games of the 2022 NCAA Tournament. Expect Van Lith to have another big performance in this one.

No. 4 Tennessee Volunteers 25-8 (11-5 SEC)

The Volunteers have four players scoring double digit points per game, and balance is always helpful during an NCAA Tournament run. Alexus Dye has been the leading scorer for the Vols in the NCAA Tournament at 19 points per game.

How to watch Louisville vs. Tennessee

Date: Saturday, March 26

Time: 4:00 p.m. ET

TV channel: ESPN2

Live stream: WatchESPN.com, ESPN app

Odds: Louisville -7, Total 131

If you aren’t around a TV to watch the game on Saturday, you can stream it via WatchESPN or the ESPN app. But keep in mind that you need a cable-login subscription. If you don’t have a cable login to access ESPN for a live stream, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, DirecTV Stream, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.