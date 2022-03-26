 clock menu more-arrow no yes

No. 2 UConn vs No. 3 Indiana: Live stream, TV channel, how to watch 2022 NCAA Women’s Tournament Sweet 16 matchup

The Indiana Hoosiers and UConn Huskies face off Saturday in the Sweet 16 of the NCAA Women’s Tournament. We break down everything you need to know to watch the game on TV and via live stream.

BenHall1
UConn Huskies guard Paige Bueckers reacts after a play against the UCF Knights in the second half at Harry A. Gampel Pavilion. David Butler II-USA TODAY Sports

The 2022 Women’s NCAA Tournament will only have eight teams remaining at the end of play today, and the No. 2 UConn Huskies have reached the Sweet 16 for the 28th consecutive time. They defeated No. 15 Mercer and No. 7 UCF to advance, while the No. 3 Indiana Hoosiers handled No. 14 Charlotte and survived a near upset in the Round of 32 against No. 11 Princeton.

No. 2 UConn Huskies 27-5 (16-1 Big East)

UConn had to survive a game Central Florida just to reach this stage, hanging on for a 52-47 win in the Round of 32. Christyn Williams is averaging 14.5 points per game, and UConn has four players averaging 10+ points per game. While Paige Bueckers is playing, her health is a concern for head coach Geno Auriemma.

No. 3 Indiana Hoosiers 24-8 (11-5 Big Ten)

Indiana has five players averaging 10+ points per game, and are led Grace Berger who averages 16.3 points, 6.3 rebounds, and 4.8 rebounds. The Hoosiers will need to play a much better game in the Sweet 16 after surviving an upset against the defensively-minded Ivy League champions in Princeton.

How to watch UConn vs. Indiana

Date: Saturday, March 26
Time: 2:00 p.m. ET
TV channel: ESPN
Live stream: WatchESPN.com, ESPN app
Odds: UConn -9

If you aren’t around a TV to watch the game on Saturday, you can stream it via WatchESPN or the ESPN app. But keep in mind that you need a cable-login subscription. If you don’t have a cable login to access ESPN for a live stream, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, DirecTV Stream, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.

