Best NBA player prop bets to consider for Saturday, March 26

There are eight games on Saturday’s NBA slate, with Nets-Heat being the showcase game on NBATV. Eight games means a lot of spots for bettors to grab player props, even with some injury news limiting the lines available at this time. Here’s some props we like for today’s games, with odds courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Kyrie Irving over 27.5 points (-130)

Irving is back as a full-time player and has been lighting up the scoreboard of late. He’s got a 50-point game, a 60-point game and a 40-point game in three of his last four outings. With the mandate gone, the Nets star will continue to show out. Look for him to top this mark easily against a potentially depleted Heat team which is playing on the second night of back-to-back set.

Desmond Bane over 3.5 3-pointers (+130)

With Dillon Brooks back in the lineup, Bane has settled into a role as a three-point specialist. He’s taking 7.8 triples per game over the last five and connecting at a 53.8 percent clip. With the Bucks potentially down Giannis Antetokounmpo, there could be a lot of opportunities for the rising Grizzlies guard to make it rain from downtown.

Nikola Jokic under 7.5 assists (-105)

Going under on any Jokic prop is playing with fire given his status as a MVP candidate but the big man has not been dishing the rock at the same clip as he usually does. In the last nine games, Jokic has not hit double-digit assists. He’s gone under this line in five of these games, including the last three. With a potential blowout here, there’s a good chance Jokic doesn’t top this mark again.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL/IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat (CT), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-877-770-STOP (7867) (LA), 877-8-HOPENY/text HOPENY (467369) (NY), visit OPGR.org (OR), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), or 1-888-532-3500 (VA).21+ (18+ NH/WY). Physically present in AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/LA/MI/NH/NJ/NY/OR/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions.