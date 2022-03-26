NBA DFS value plays $5K or under for Saturday, March 26

We’ve got eight games on Saturday’s NBA slate, which means there are plenty of spots to find great value plays in DFS lineups. Unlike NFL DFS, where one pick can make or break your lineup or it’s tough to find quality low-tier value, NBA DFS differs.

In NBA DFS, you can find quality value plays $5K or under that can give you a quick 10 points off the bench, grab some rebounds, or stuff the stat sheet. It does not matter if you are playing a 50/50 or Double-Up contest, we are going to provide you with three players that you need to put in your lineup.

DeMarcus Cousins, Denver Nuggets, $4,100

Cousins has been solid since landing in Denver, averaging 9.3 points and 6.0 rebounds in a bench role. He might get more run in what looks to be a blowout against the Thunder Saturday, which will help his fantasy managers. He’s topped 20.0 fantasy points in four of the last six contests.

Pat Connaughton, Milwaukee Bucks, $4,500

The Bucks guard has come to life over the last three games, largely due to Khris Middleton’s absence. Middleton is expected to return Saturday, but Milwaukee has ruled Jrue Holiday out. That means Connaughton should continue to get extended minutes. He’s topped 25.0 fantasy points in each of the last three games and will be a nice value add.

Nic Claxton, Brooklyn Nets, $4,600

Despite Brooklyn’s somewhat crowded frontcourt rotation, Claxton is continuing to get run for Steve Nash. He struggled in the last game but put up 34.0 fantasy points against the Jazz. The Heat could be down a big part of their rotation on the second night of a back-to-back, opening up some nice opportunities in the interior for Claxton.