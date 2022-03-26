Pick against the spread, over/under for Bulls vs. Cavaliers on Saturday

It’s a Central division showdown when the Chicago Bulls meet the Cleveland Cavaliers Saturday evening. Both teams are one game apart in the standings and while they are out of the play-in tournament for now, there’s enough time for either to still slip into that bracket. A win tonight will go a long way for either team.

The Cavaliers are 2-point favorites according to DraftKings Sportsbook, with the total set at 223.5.

Bulls vs. Cavaliers, 8:00 p.m. ET

Pick ATS: Bulls +2

Even with DeMar DeRozan on the injury report, the Bulls have enough talent to hang with the Cavaliers. Chicago has won the last two meetings between these teams, and neither game has been particularly close. Look for the Bulls to stay in this game until the end and even potentially grab the win, especially if DeRozan suits up.

Over/Under: Under 223.5

The Bulls have struggled to score in the last five games with their top players in and out of the lineup but they should be relatively whole Saturday. The Cavs have been solid offensively, averaging 114.0 points per game in the last five. However, the total in the three meetings has gone well under this line. That’s the best barometer for picking the total tonight.

