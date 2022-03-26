Pick against the spread, over/under for Nets vs. Heat on Saturday

The Brooklyn Nets meet the Miami Heat for the fourth and final time this season looking to avoid a complete sweep. The Heat have won the previous three meetings, but have a massive chunk of their rotation questionable to play headlined by Jimmy Butler and Tyler Herro.

The Nets are 5-point favorites in this game according to DraftKings Sportsbook, with the total set at 230.

Nets vs. Heat, 8:00 p.m. ET

Pick ATS: Heat +5

We could see this line adjust depending on which Heat players end up playing. Miami has matched up well against the Nets and even though the team is on the second night of the back-to-back set, it will be competitive. Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving could be the best players on the floor, but Miami has had this team’s number all season. Expect a close game.

Over/Under: Under 230

This is an interesting line given the Heat are coming off a game Friday. All three of the previous games have gone under this total, which is a bit too high to think about taking the over. If Miami’s rotation is depleted further, the under will hit.

